Read full article on original website
Related
Alexa down: Amazon Echo voice assistant stops working, along with Ring smart doorbells
Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant appears to have broken, and is refusing to talk to people.The problems also appeared to hit Ring smart doorbells, which are also owned and run by Amazon.
This surprisingly luxurious inflatable spa is 64% off on Amazon
Relax in your own jetted Bestway SaluSpa this fall for $360.
The Verge
Google is offering a pair of Nest Audio speakers for just $89 today
Lots of retailers are wasting no time gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy and Target are already rolling out some excellent deals you can check out, and it appears Google is kicking things off by offering its Google Nest Audio speaker for its lowest price ever. Until now, the...
Amazon’s Alexa is celebrating a birthday but you get the gift - discounts on Blink, Ring
Amazon is celebrating Alexa’s eighth birthday in a big way. Shoppers will find birthday discounts on Alexa devices including Blink, Ring, Fire TV, Fire tablets and Echo. With the holidays coming fast and furious, now is the time to get those Amazon devices that everyone wants from Santa. These...
One of the best Dyson vacuums we've ever tried is 32% off at Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale
Don't sleep on the Dyson V8. The stick vacuum is one of the best Dyson vacuums we've tried, and right now it's $160 off at Wayfair's Way Day sale ahead of Black Friday.
MLive.com
QVC has early Black Friday sale prices on electronics, tech
Stock up on your electronics and tech essentials during early Black Friday deals at QVC. Discover deals on cameras, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, or streaming and security items. Plus, you’ll find gift giving ideas, including earbuds, games and more. QVC has great deals on Apple bundles, Apple MacBooks and HP...
Business Insider
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: All the early sales including TVs, laptops, and smart home products
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is the one time every year that retailers big and small turn up to offer excellent discounts. Best Buy is one of the biggest participants, offering all-time lows on products of every category, from Beats headphones to Dyson stick vacuums.
Eufy's popular robotic vacuum cleaner is now 60% off on Amazon
Save $180 on the RoboVac G10 Hybrid while the sale is live.
When is Black Friday 2022? The biggest sales to shop this year
Black Friday isn't limited to just the day after Thanksgiving anymore.
Ring the alarm, Amazon's early Black Friday luggage deals are already live
You'll find 65% off luggage sets and major deals on carry-ons, backpacks and more.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Amazon’s Excellent 4th Gen Echo Smart Speaker Is 50% Off
While Amazon ( (AMZN) ) didn’t unveil a new Echo smart speaker this fall, that’s not a bad thing considering how good the current fourth-generation Echo really is. Announced back in 2020, it delivers room filling sound in a unique spherical build. Better yet, like any smart speaker...
knowtechie.com
How to connect Echo and Echo Dot to WiFi (with or without Alexa app)?
By now, it’s common knowledge that Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, require a WiFi connection to work. Without access to the internet, these devices can’t perform their many functions, such as streaming music, checking the weather, adding items to a shopping list, and much more.
The Best Air Purifier for Shoppers on a Budget Is Now Even Cheaper Thanks to an Amazon Sale
One lab tester said it can “improve air quality significantly” in just five minutes It's peak allergy season for some, and making your home more comfortable should be a top priority if you spend the most time there. Our PEOPLE Tested team tried 38 air purifiers to find the best ones on the market that are actually worth shopping for, and one happens to be on sale at Amazon right now. The Toppin Air Purifier was declared the best for those on a budget, and now it's also...
Digital Trends
Which Amazon Echo should you buy?
If you’re a fan of Alexa’s gentle tones and like using voice commands around your home — including setting up smart routines or enabling Alexa Guard for some extra safety while you’re away — then you may be thinking about getting an Amazon Echo smart speaker. Or maybe you want to give an Amazon Show to a family member or friend to make it easier to communicate with them. But what should you get?
TODAY.com
Alexa is turning 8! Help celebrate by shopping Amazon devices as low as $20
Put your party hats on and get ready to shop because Alexa, Amazon's beloved smart assistant, is turning eight! And to celebrate the big day, the company is marking down some of its most popular devices by up to 53%. We're talking savings on smart home upgrades, like the Echo...
This solid $70 Nest Cam deal finally makes Google's new camera worth buying
Getting a solid smart home security camera isn't just for keeping your home safe from intruders. Their built-in microphone and speaker make it a great way to check in with your kids while you are away, and its night vision means you can keep an eye on mischievous pets when the sun goes down. The 2021 Nest Cam typically retails for $100, but right now you can pick one (or more) up at a $30 discount.
Apple Insider
Ikea's Matter hub, VOCOlinc floor lamp review, & more on HomeKit Insider
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of theHomekit Insider podcast, your hosts talk about the new Matter hub from Ikea, review the VOCOlinc floor lamp, and much more. After being announced earlier this year, the Ikea...
CNET
Slow Wi-Fi? This Might Be the Problem
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving super slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
Amazon’s ‘Alexa Birthday’ Sale Has the Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo at Their Lowest Prices Ever
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon is celebrating the seventh anniversary of Alexa, its smart AI assistant, with a big birthday sale on its best tech. You can score a bunch of great deals, including getting an Echo Show 15 for $169.99 (32% off), and saving 38% on a Ring Video Doorbell Wired. It’s important to point out that this ‘Alexa Birthday’ sale doubles as an early Black Friday promotion. Amazon is offering some of its deepest discounts ever several weeks ahead of the...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0