Apartment Therapy

Overstock’s Having a Massive Sale on Furniture and Decor — Here Are 10 Deals You Should Snag Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fall is when we go all-in on coziness. And although the season is already here, there are still great deals on cozy essentials (and more!) that will enhance your space and make you want to spend a little more time at home out of the cold.
Apartment Therapy

We Tested (and Rated!) All the Rugs at Pottery Barn — Here Are the Best for Your Space and Needs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In my opinion, rugs are one of the most challenging decor essentials to shop for online. You have to have a pretty narrow scope already — know what room(s) you’re shopping for, styles you’re open to, and the feeling you want underfoot — in order to approach the thousands upon thousands of rugs on the market. We haven’t even talked about the fact that most of us have budgets to consider as well (if not fully base our decisions around). With that in mind, we’re seeking to answer one of the top questions we get from readers: “Are Pottery Barn rugs really worth it?”
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

Modern and Minimalist Tiny House in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic

This is a modern and minimalist one-level tiny house in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic called the KEU Mobile Home. The 37m2 (398 square feet) home includes a multi-functional living area/bedroom with a sofa bed, a luxurious bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with a murphy-bed style dining table that hides away when not in use.
tinyhousetalk.com

Modern Double Tiny Home in Australia

Why have one tiny house when you can have two? This professionally-built combo tiny house was designed to be connected by a deck to create one beautiful indoor-outdoor living space. By keeping it on wheels it can be transported, but by making two tiny homes you can have a lot more room!
Apartment Therapy

This Tiny Glass House Lets You Sleep Surrounded by Nature

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
