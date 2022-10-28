Read full article on original website
Related
Overstock’s Having a Massive Sale on Furniture and Decor — Here Are 10 Deals You Should Snag Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fall is when we go all-in on coziness. And although the season is already here, there are still great deals on cozy essentials (and more!) that will enhance your space and make you want to spend a little more time at home out of the cold.
Best purple queen comforter set
Whether you prefer patterns or solids, you can bring a touch of color to your bedroom with these purple queen comforter sets!
Woot! is quietly having a big sale on Dyson vacuums right now
Amazon Prime members even get free shipping.
Transform your living space into a smart home with this half-off Echo Show 8
Get Amazon's versatile Alexa device for $55 while the sale is live.
Apartment Therapy
We Tested (and Rated!) All the Rugs at Pottery Barn — Here Are the Best for Your Space and Needs
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In my opinion, rugs are one of the most challenging decor essentials to shop for online. You have to have a pretty narrow scope already — know what room(s) you’re shopping for, styles you’re open to, and the feeling you want underfoot — in order to approach the thousands upon thousands of rugs on the market. We haven’t even talked about the fact that most of us have budgets to consider as well (if not fully base our decisions around). With that in mind, we’re seeking to answer one of the top questions we get from readers: “Are Pottery Barn rugs really worth it?”
This Is What An $815 Apartment For Rent In The Bay Area Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
Bay Area apartments are notoriously expensive. According to Payscale, housing expenses in San Francisco are 241% higher than the national average. TikTok content creator Marre (@marre.xm) specializes in finding cheap apartment deals in major cities and taking a look around inside to see exactly what your money can get you at rare price points.
studyfinds.org
Halloween cancelled? 52% won’t give trick-or-treaters candy this year — many blame inflation
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
Photographer Captures INSANE Photo Of Great White Shark Jumping Out Of Water At California Surf Competition
That settles it, I’m never swimming the Pacific Ocean again…. Jordan Anast, a photographer from San Onofre, California, has been grabbing awesome shots of surfers and wildlife for years. But a photo from a few days ago is by far the one that will go on to be the most iconic.
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
Kanye West shows up at Skechers Los Angeles headquarters, gets turned away by security
A day after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was dropped by Adidas, he seemed to have tried his luck at another shoe brand. The Yeezy designer showed up uninvited to Skechers’ corporate offices in Manhattan Beach and was turned away, the shoe company confirmed. “Considering Ye...
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern and Minimalist Tiny House in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic
This is a modern and minimalist one-level tiny house in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic called the KEU Mobile Home. The 37m2 (398 square feet) home includes a multi-functional living area/bedroom with a sofa bed, a luxurious bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with a murphy-bed style dining table that hides away when not in use.
Sleep inside a volcano at this future Airbnb home in Hawaii
It should be ready for guests in summer 2023.
Costco is selling 'world’s largest' jigsaw puzzle at a whopping 29 feet
If you're an avid puzzler, this is what you've been waiting for your whole life.
Get a fancy Wi-Fi enabled drip coffee maker for 40% off on Amazon
Create barista-quality brew at home with a discounted Café Specialty coffee maker.
Save up to 20% on the Dyson Airwrap during the Sephora VIB Sale
Sephora Rouge members can save $120 on the coveted Dyson Airwrap through Nov. 7.
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern Double Tiny Home in Australia
Why have one tiny house when you can have two? This professionally-built combo tiny house was designed to be connected by a deck to create one beautiful indoor-outdoor living space. By keeping it on wheels it can be transported, but by making two tiny homes you can have a lot more room!
Facebook workers are reportedly under duress as Meta stock craters
Workers reportedly must "put in 200% effort" within three months - or leave.
Black Friday travel deals: The best flight, luggage and hotel discounts
Black Friday is no longer a one-day shopping bonanza followed by Cyber Monday online deals.
This Tiny Glass House Lets You Sleep Surrounded by Nature
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0