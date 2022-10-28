ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

After 24-plus inches of snow falls in Colorado, avalanche risk arrives

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
An avalanche near Telluride. File photo. Photo Credit: DOUGBERRY (iStock).

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, avalanche risk has arrived in Colorado after some parts of the state got more than 24 inches of snow between Saturday and Thursday morning.

"We now have over a foot of settled snow on the ground in many locations. This is enough snow to drift and obscure the ground cover," wrote the organization in a public announcement.

Parts of the southwest, central, and northern mountain ranges all got a foot or more of snow over the past seven days.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center specifically cautioned against traveling on steep slopes with stiffer wind-drifted snow. With this much snow blowing around Colorado, it's possible for snow that's deeper than the amount that's fallen to accumulation on some parts of the mountain. Not only can this result in avalanche risk, it can also hide terrain hazards.

While the risk for a major avalanche is still relatively low in many backcountry areas, avalanches that occur during this time of the year can still result in serious injuries or death.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website, daily updates to their avalanche risk map will start on November 1. It's crucial for anyone traveling in Colorado's backcountry during the snow season to check this map prior to embarking on any adventure. It's also important to note that while avalanche risk may be low in a certain area, specific terrain hazards can still result in a deadly risk.

One key risk is looming avalanche risk on a slope found above where people may be traveling on lower-grade terrain. Movement below these slopes can bring down snow from above. This type of situation has killed people before and will kill people again. Skiers, hikers, and snowshoers are all at-risk for this type of accident. Always be aware of steep slopes found above a trail or path and avoid these areas during times when avalanche risk is present. Remember, whether you're triggering the slide from below or an unknowing animal is triggering it from above, being below these slopes presents serious risk.

The safest way to navigate the backcountry during winter is to take an avalanche safety course. These can be expensive, but they might save your life or the life of someone around you.

After this weekend, continue to find information about avalanche risk around the state on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also crucial to be aware of weather alerts posted by the National Weather Service, which can be found here.

