Suspect sketch released after jogger was sexually assaulted on Colorado Springs trail

Photo Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department

A woman was sexually assaulted by an unidentified suspect on Thursday morning while jogging on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail in downtown Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Colorado Spring Police Department (CSPD).

The jogger was reportedly attacked by a man with a knife at about 7:36 AM near Uintah Street and Colorado College.

The red pin shows the rough location of where the assault took place. Map Credit: ©2022 Google Maps.

"During the sexual assault, the victim fought back and sustained an injury to her arm caused by the suspect's knife. The suspect then fled on foot. Patrol officers responded to the area and were unable to locate the suspect," officials said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

CSPD is seeking assistance from the public to identify the attacker. He is described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old. He reportedly has a medium build and is estimated to be around six feet tall. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a dark beanie, dark jacket, and dark pants. According to the victim, the man was dirty and smelled like alcohol.

A sketch has since been released to help identify the suspect.

Anyone one with any information on this assault or who can identify the suspect should call Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).