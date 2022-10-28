ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Will there be music in Moorpark?

By EDITORIALS
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
It’s been a great year for music in Ventura County.

Some highlights: The Ventura Music Festival brought acoustic guitar virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel to the Oxnard Performing Arts Center in January; a vibrant new venue, the midtown Ventura Music Hall opened in March; the Ojai Music Festival produced its annual enchanting summer weekend in June; another fine season is winding down at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center at the Thousand Oaks Civic Plaza, where Dave Mason was set to play on Saturday night.

And now comes the possibility of an intriguing addition that would complement the county’s music scene: an amphitheater at Moorpark College that would become the county’s first large outdoor concert space.

The Moorpark College Foundation announced this month a vision to build a 4,000-seat amphitheater in the heart of the campus. It is an ambitious vision, and the foundation will have to mount a $35 million fundraising drive to pull it off. The possibility of success is enticing, not only for the boost it would provide to the college’s Music, Dance and Theater Arts programs, but also for the countywide entertainment possibilities it would create.

To consider the possibilities, just take a look at what the 4,500-seat Santa Barbara Bowl offered this year in what it has been its busiest ever. Bob Dylan played there, as did Jack Johnson, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Josh Groban and Nine Inch Nails. If none of those suit your taste, there was also a Mariachi Festival, jazz by New Orleans’ Trombone Shorty, a concert by country music performer Jon Pardi, and the Academy Music Festival’s performance of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

Of course, that venue is well established, slightly larger and has the Santa Barbara cache working for it. Still, a first-class outdoor facility in Moorpark would instantly become a venue to attract concert bookings. As Moorpark College President Julius Sokenu notes, it would become the only venue of its caliber between the Hollywood and Santa Barbara bowls.

It would also help to put Moorpark College, a perhaps underappreciated educational asset, more visibly on the map. The college, long known for its acclaimed Exotic Animal Training and Management Program, is about much more than zoos and big cats.

It has among the highest graduation and transfer rates among California’s 116 community colleges. Even as transfer rates from community colleges to California State University and University of California campuses has significantly climbed over the last decade, Moorpark College stands out. For example, of 567 recent Moorpark applicants to UCLA, more than a quarter were admitted. UCLA’s freshman admissions rate is just 11%.

It is heartening that the genesis for this idea was a seed planted during the dark, lockdown days early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Conditions forced the college’s performing arts classes to meet outdoors. Just as those conditions forced restauranteurs to rediscover the appeal of outdoor dining, they inspired performing artists to again consider the classic charm of outdoor concerts and theatrical productions.

To be sure, there is a long way to go before this vision could become reality. Fundraising will be a challenge, and foundation officials say it will be six months or so before a formal campaign is launched.

The location has much going for it. Not only does the association with the college give it educational as well as cultural appeal, but it is also a beautiful locale on a college campus with ample weekend and night-time parking and isolated from residential neighborhoods.

This is a proposal worth watching and supporting. For those around the county who may not have been paying attention, Moorpark has come a long way. The days when its principal cultural attraction was the Magnificent Moorpark Melodrama are long gone.

