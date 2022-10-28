Laura Kelly's campaign deletes tweets on military endorsements, scolded over political texts

Gov. Laura Kelly's re-election campaign deleted tweets on veteran endorsements that may have violated military requirements the same week state ethics officials reprimanded the Democrat over political texts.

"Breaking News!" Kelly said in a Thursday afternoon tweet. "A bipartisan group of over 60 veterans from across Kansas have endorsed us for re-election."

The tweet was accompanied by three photos. One appeared to be former Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli in an aircraft with Kelly, a second with Kelly talking to a uniformed service member and a third of Kelly posing with a veterans group.

The tweet later disappeared and was replaced by a new tweet with the same language. The Tafanelli photo was swapped out for one of what appeared to be Kelly posing with service members in the U.S. Congress at the unveiling of the Amelia Earhart statue.

Now, both tweets are gone.

On Facebook, a similar post was edited to remove one photo. After a reporter sent a request for comment, the post was edited again to remove a second photo of Kelly with a uniformed service member. A campaign spokesperson didn't respond to the request for comment.

Department of Defense directive 1344.10, issued in February 2008, restricts the political activities of current and former members of the armed forces, including the National Guard. Among the provisions are required disclaimers for political materials clarifying the military is not making an endorsement.

The Kelly campaign social media posts had no such disclaimer. They came after Kelly joined military families for a Thursday roundtable discussion in Topeka.

Military and law enforcement uniforms in Kansas ads

Patrick Schmidt, the Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, has an ad showing how a disclaimer is used. Schmidt served in the Navy aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, which appears in the ad, along with photos of Schmidt in uniform.

"The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute DOD endorsement," the Schmidt ad notes at the bottom of the screen.

While political material with uniformed military personnel must have disclaimers, rules for uniformed law enforcement officers are typically left up to the agency to decide. In the case of local sheriffs, who are elected through partisan elections, it is not uncommon to appear in ads wearing their uniforms.

Such is the case in ads for both Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt and Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach, who have run ads with uniformed county sheriffs.

Text message ethics called into question

The deleted social media posts come after the Kelly campaign got a waiver from the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission for a text that did not properly follow paid-for attribution requirements.

The fundraising text, sent to 8,001 people, did have a disclaimer stating that it was paid for by the Kelly campaign. But the disclaimer came at the end of the text, instead of before the message as is required by Kansas law.

The Ethics Commission granted a waiver request while sending a "strongly-worded" letter.

Meanwhile, the Kelly campaign has accused the Schmidt campaign of lying to Kansans in text messages to voters. The text is about Republican claims that the Kelly administration funded drag shows, despite denials from the Commerce Department and event organizers.

Kelly campaign spokesperson Lauren Fitzgerald said Wednesday that the text message had been referred to the Ethics Commission for review.

Under Kansas law, there is no ethics violation for lying or misleading voters through political text messages — as happened the day before the Aug. 2 primary election.