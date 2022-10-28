High School swimming: Gainesville Eastside boys pace Region qualifiers

The Gainesville Eastside boys won their eighth consecutive team title and several area swimmers qualified for regionals Thursday at the 2A District 3 swimming meet at Dwight H. Hunter Northeast Pool.

Eastside senior Hannah Ahn won two events, anguard junior Nicole Shanks and Eastside freshman Eric Gong won one event and the Eastside boys won two relays to highlight top area performances.

Ahn, bound for Brown next fall, won the 50-yard freestyle for the third time in a row in 24.82 seconds. Last year, she finished third at state. She came back to claim another win in the 100 butterfly in 57.09. It was the fourth district title in a row for the defending state champion. In all, Ahn has won eight individual championships since her freshman year.

Shanks, a junior transfer from Lecanto High School, won the 500 freestyle in 5:09.17. Shanks was the lone qualifier from Citrus County last year and finished 10th in the 3A State Finals in 5:16.09.

In the boys’ competition, Eastside freshman Eric Gong won the 100 freestyle in 50.80 to beat Tocoi Creek senior Harrison Heacox by 0.63 seconds.

A list of the top 24 athletes in the individual events and the top 16 in the relay events qualify for the regional championships in Pensacola next Thursday.

FHSAA 2A District 1 Swimming and Diving Championships

Dwight H. Hunter Northeast Pool

Team Scores

Girls

1. Tocoi Creek, 400; 2. Beachside, 374; 3. Eastside, 341; 4. Vanguard, 184; 10. Santa Fe, 41

Boys

1. Eastside, 380; 2. Tocoi Creek, 359.5; 6. Vanguard, 159; 10. Santa Fe, 3

Automatic qualifiers (top two in each event and first place in the relays) and the possible at large qualifiers for the regional meet at University of West Florida Aquatic Center on Thursday, November 3.

Girls

200 yard Medley Relay, 3. Eastside, 2:08.71; 4. Vanguard, 2:08.52

200 yard freestyle, 2. Campbell Stever, So, Vanguard, 2:00.82; 4. Raegan Conklin, So, Eastside, 2:09.53; 6. Royal Kulick, So, Eastside, 2:15.25; 10. Luana Kampf-Zipperer, So, Eastside, 2:21.58

200 yard Individual Medley, 2. Nicole Shanks, So, Vanguard, 2:18.34; 4. Noelle Panna, So, Eastside, 2:23.55; 7. Cecelia Duda, So, Eastside, 2:31.12

50 yard freestyle, 1. Hannah Ahn, Sr, Eastside, 24.82; 8. Kendall O’Connor, Sr, Vanguard, 28.21

100 yard Butterfly, 1. Hannah Ahn, Sr, Eastside, 57.09; 3. Noelle Panna, So, Eastside, 1:04.32; 9. Revati Sabat, Jr, Eastside, 1:18.55

100 yard Freestyle, 6. Hyemin Lee, So, Eastside, 1:04.28

500 yard Freestyle, 1. Nicole Shanks, So, Vanguard, 5:09.17; 2. Campbell Stever, So, Vanguard, 5:18.71; 4. Raegan Conklin, So, Eastside, 5:41.82; 5. Royal Kulick, So, Eastside, 5:54.83; 12. Luana Kampf-Zipperer, So, Eastside, 6:24.51

200 yard Freestyle Relay, 2. Eastside, 1:46.19; 6. Vanguard, 1:54.48

100 yard Backstroke, 4. Hyemin Lee, So, Eastside, 1:10.26; 6. Kendall O’Conner, Sr, Vanguard, 1:11.73

100 yard Breaststroke, 2. Cecilia Duda, So, Eastside, 1:16.16

400 yard Freestyle Relay, 2. Eastside, 3:52.33

Boys

200 yard Medley Relay, 4. Eastside, 1:54.33; 6. Vanguard, 2:00.42

200 yard freestyle, 2. Joseph Songayab, Sr. Eastside, 1:48.79; 3. Bryce LaBonte, So, Vanguard, 1:52.88

200 yard Individual Medley, 3. Eric Gong, Fr. Eastside, 2:04.54; 5. Abraham Burangulov, So, Eastside, 2:08.01; 11. Theron Kulick, Jr, Eastside, 2:33.94

50 yard freestyle, 4. Cheongmin Lee, Jr, Eastside, 24.06; 5. Samuel Tull, Jr, Vanguard, 24.73; 6. Sebastian Jeong, Fr, Eastside, 24.74; 7. Jeremy Broad-Wright, So, Eastside, 24.77

100 yard Butterfly,3. Joseph Songayab, Sr, Eastside, 54.17; 7. Andrew Han, So, Eastside, 1:06.72

100 yard Freestyle, 1. Eric Gong, Fr, Eastside, 50.80; 4. Cheongmin Lee, Jr, Eastside, 52.00; 5. Samuel Tull, Jr, Vanguard, 53.64; 6. Jeremy Broad-Wright, So, Eastside, 54.28

500 yard Freestyle, 2. Andrew Han, So, Eastside, 5:30.12

200 yard Freestyle Relay, 1. Eastside, 1:32.77

100 yard Backstroke, 3. Bryce LaBonte, So, Vanguard, 56.59; 6. Sebastian Jeong, Fr, Eastside, 1:03.77; 10. Alvin Chun, Sr, Eastside, 1:08.60; 11. Xiaolei Huang, So, Eastside, 1:12.78

400 yard Freestyle Relay,1. Eastside, 3:23.07

100 yard Breaststroke, 3. Abraham Burangulov, So, Eastside, 1:04.51; 9. Theron Kulick, Jr, Eastside, 1:12.50