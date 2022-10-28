Apple Valley couple arrested on suspicion of abusing, killing 4-year-old child

San Bernardino County Sheriff deputies on Oct. 27 arrested two Apple Valley residents on suspicion of killing a 4-year-old girl.

Deputies were called to the 2300 block of Highway 18 in Apple Valley on an emergency call of a child not breathing on Oct. 25.

Emergency responders took the 4-year-old to a local hospital, where she was later declared dead despite life-saving measures.

A coroner’s report later found injuries on the child's body that indicated the 4-year-old had been abused numerous times, according to the Sheriff's department.

Deputies arrested Isaiah Rumph, 24, and Charity Staffieri, 22, both of Apple Valley, on suspicion of assaulting the child and causing her death. Both suspects were booked at the Central Detention Center and later transferred to the West Valley Detention Center, where they remain on $500,000 bail.

The Sheriff's Department news release identified Rumph as the father of the dead child and Staffieri as his girlfriend. Sheriff's Department officials did not return messages on the identity of the mother of the dead child.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details

James Ward is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and manages content at the Victorville Daily Press.