Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
Public Safety Committee Reviews Gun Restriction Bill
As part of their effort to reduce gun violence, the Montgomery County Council’s Public Safety (PS) Committee met on Monday, Oct. 31, to review a bill that would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly. The proposed Expedited Bill 21-22, sponsored by County Council...
dcpolicycenter.org
Testimony on housing and affordable housing District-wide and downtown
Housing production is more critical today than it has ever been. As remote work has taken hold, it has been breaking the relationship between where people live and where they work. This trend has had two distinct but connected effects on the city: first, the loss of population, largely driven by outmigration, and second, the loss of commuter activity.
mymcmedia.org
County Council Approves New MCPD Assistant Chief
The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved the appointment of Nicholas Augustine as the assistant chief of the Montgomery County Police Department. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Augustine for the position earlier this month. Augustine had served as the acting assistant chief since September, following the removal of former Assistant Chief Carmen Facciolo.
mymcmedia.org
Council Recommends WSSC Limit Rate Increase to 7%
Montgomery County Council slightly whittled down WSSC Water ‘s request for an 8% rate increase for the next fiscal year, recommending instead a maximum of a 7% increase. However, that is merely a recommendation at this point. Both Montgomery and Prince George’s county councils provide direction for WSSC Water’s fiscal year 2024 operating budget at this time of the year. The PG council also recommended a maximum rate increase of 7%.
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
mymcmedia.org
County Unanimously Adopts Resolution Standing Up to Antisemitism
Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a non-binding resolution that defines and reaffirms the county’s commitment to stand up to hate and against antisemitism. The resolution, which has been fine-tuned since its introduction in July, includes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism that has been adopted by 26 states across the country.
ncsha.org
DCHFA Funds Market-Rate to Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at Ridgecrest Village
Washington, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village Phase I in Ward 8’s Shipley Terrace neighborhood. The Agency issued $21.9 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Phase I of the project will consist of remodeling 13 existing buildings on the property originally constructed in 1951.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov 1, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Nov. 1, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Elections: Deadline for a registered voter to request a mailed or faxed vote-by-mail ballot – 8:00 p.m. (by mail) or 11:59 p.m. (email/fax/online). More information here. 2.Montgomery County Council: Council and committee meetings. See...
mymcmedia.org
Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub Opens in Germantown
A new hub brings community nonprofits under one roof in Germantown to serve residents in northern Montgomery County. The Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub opened at 12850 Middlebrook Road on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting event. The hub is a collection of nonprofit partners serving residents’ health, social and workforce needs....
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
mocoshow.com
Volunteers Needed for Montgomery County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program for Upcoming Income Tax Season
The Montgomery County Community Action Agency’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is recruiting volunteers to become IRS-certified VITA tax preparers, schedulers, greeters, interpreters, quality reviewers and site coordinators for the upcoming tax season that runs from January through mid-April. The Internal Revenue Service requires that VITA volunteers be U.S. citizens, legal residents or otherwise reside legally in the U.S.
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
fox5dc.com
Conceal carry bill debate
Lawmakers in Montgomery County held a hearing on a new bill that could restrict where owners of concealed carry permits can bring their guns in the county. Supporters say it's a step towards safety but opponents say it goes against a recent Supreme Court ruling. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from Rockville.
fox5dc.com
PGCPS paying board chair's legal fees to fight removal
According to legal invoices obtained by FOX 5, Prince George’s Co. Public Schools has been paying legal fees for embattled school board chair Dr. Juanita Miller as she fights for her position on the board. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to board members who say they were unaware of the funds being used to aid Miller.
African American leaders announce Annapolis will be deemed a 'Port Marker' town
African American leaders in Annapolis announced our capital city will be a Port Marker town. That will make Annapolis a "Site of Memory".
bethesdamagazine.com
Richard Montgomery High School student wins award for project that reduces food waste
A few years ago, Shrusti Amula noticed her fellow students throwing away food that was untouched or unopened during lunch at school, so she decided to focus on composting and preventing food waste. Now a junior at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Amula received a Climate and Energy Leadership...
mocoshow.com
Council Committee to Review Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly on Monday, October 31
The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
NBC Washington
Ex-Employee Questions Practices of Maryland Bus Company
A former employee of a bus company in Prince George's County, Maryland, said she was not surprised by the news that one of their school bus drivers was charged with DWI while driving students, and said she questioned the company's hiring practices. "Every day I used to feel, like, a...
WJLA
Hogan allocates $25 million to address surge in RSV hospitalizations among Md. children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations has become concerning locally and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing state hospitals to increase pediatric staffing. The emergency order by Hogan directs hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing...
Comments / 0