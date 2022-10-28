ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

Public Safety Committee Reviews Gun Restriction Bill

As part of their effort to reduce gun violence, the Montgomery County Council’s Public Safety (PS) Committee met on Monday, Oct. 31, to review a bill that would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly. The proposed Expedited Bill 21-22, sponsored by County Council...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dcpolicycenter.org

Testimony on housing and affordable housing District-wide and downtown

Housing production is more critical today than it has ever been. As remote work has taken hold, it has been breaking the relationship between where people live and where they work. This trend has had two distinct but connected effects on the city: first, the loss of population, largely driven by outmigration, and second, the loss of commuter activity.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

County Council Approves New MCPD Assistant Chief

The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved the appointment of Nicholas Augustine as the assistant chief of the Montgomery County Police Department. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Augustine for the position earlier this month. Augustine had served as the acting assistant chief since September, following the removal of former Assistant Chief Carmen Facciolo.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Council Recommends WSSC Limit Rate Increase to 7%

Montgomery County Council slightly whittled down WSSC Water ‘s request for an 8% rate increase for the next fiscal year, recommending instead a maximum of a 7% increase. However, that is merely a recommendation at this point. Both Montgomery and Prince George’s county councils provide direction for WSSC Water’s fiscal year 2024 operating budget at this time of the year. The PG council also recommended a maximum rate increase of 7%.
mymcmedia.org

County Unanimously Adopts Resolution Standing Up to Antisemitism

Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a non-binding resolution that defines and reaffirms the county’s commitment to stand up to hate and against antisemitism. The resolution, which has been fine-tuned since its introduction in July, includes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism that has been adopted by 26 states across the country.
ncsha.org

DCHFA Funds Market-Rate to Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at Ridgecrest Village

Washington, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village Phase I in Ward 8’s Shipley Terrace neighborhood. The Agency issued $21.9 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Phase I of the project will consist of remodeling 13 existing buildings on the property originally constructed in 1951.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Nov 1, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Nov. 1, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Elections: Deadline for a registered voter to request a mailed or faxed vote-by-mail ballot – 8:00 p.m. (by mail) or 11:59 p.m. (email/fax/online). More information here. 2.Montgomery County Council: Council and committee meetings. See...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub Opens in Germantown

A new hub brings community nonprofits under one roof in Germantown to serve residents in northern Montgomery County. The Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub opened at 12850 Middlebrook Road on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting event. The hub is a collection of nonprofit partners serving residents’ health, social and workforce needs....
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Volunteers Needed for Montgomery County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program for Upcoming Income Tax Season

The Montgomery County Community Action Agency’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is recruiting volunteers to become IRS-certified VITA tax preparers, schedulers, greeters, interpreters, quality reviewers and site coordinators for the upcoming tax season that runs from January through mid-April. The Internal Revenue Service requires that VITA volunteers be U.S. citizens, legal residents or otherwise reside legally in the U.S.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Conceal carry bill debate

Lawmakers in Montgomery County held a hearing on a new bill that could restrict where owners of concealed carry permits can bring their guns in the county. Supporters say it's a step towards safety but opponents say it goes against a recent Supreme Court ruling. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from Rockville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

PGCPS paying board chair's legal fees to fight removal

According to legal invoices obtained by FOX 5, Prince George’s Co. Public Schools has been paying legal fees for embattled school board chair Dr. Juanita Miller as she fights for her position on the board. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to board members who say they were unaware of the funds being used to aid Miller.
mocoshow.com

Council Committee to Review Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly on Monday, October 31

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

