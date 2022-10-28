Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
BREAKING: 2023 CB Travon West commits to Wake Forest
Continuing to add to their highest rated recruiting class in school history, Wake Forest added another talented prospect to their arsenal today with Travon West pledging a verbal to the Demon Deacons. West recently backed off of his pledge to Indiana and committed to Wake over offers from App State,...
Louisville Dominates No. 10 Wake Forest In Stunning Upset: Fans React
The Louisville Cardinals may have been 4-3 entering Saturday's action, but they left the field with a massive win over a top-10 team in Wake Forest. The Cards exploded for a 35-point quarter on their way to the 48-21 victory to stun the Demon Deacons. Fans reacted to the huge...
Centre Daily
What Scott Satterfield, Bryan Brown, Louisville Players Said After 48-21 Win vs. Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to a blistering third quarter defensive effort, the Louisville football program obliterated No. 10 Wake Forest to the tune of 48-21, extending their win streak to three games. Here's what head coach Scott Satterfield, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, quarterback Malik Cunningham and outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah...
thecomeback.com
Wake Forest coughs up 6 turnovers in quarter, CFB world reacts
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons were excited coming into Saturday as they took the field for the first time since moving into the AP Poll Top Ten. They’ll be moving right back out of it after a blowout loss to the Louisville Cardinals that was made possible in large part to a six-turnover third quarter.
Card Chronicle
EMERGENCY POD: Louisville SMASHES No. 10 Wake Forest
As promised. Let’s do some celebrating together tonight.
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Wake Forest Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Card Chronicle
Louisville vs. Wake Forest: How to watch Week 9 matchup
Louisville will shoot for arguably its most significant win of the Scott Satterfield era on Saturday when the Cardinals host No. 10 Wake Forest. You can catch the 3:30 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network, with Wes Durham, Eric MacClain and Taylor Davis on the call. You can find ACCN on Spectrum channel 524, Dish channel 402, DirecTV channel 612, or streaming at fuboTV (link here).
NC A&M uses big plays to rally past Campbell 45-38
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bhayshul Tuten ran for a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns and Wesley Graves scored on a 6-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter as North Carolina A&T rallied to defeat Campbell 45-38 on Saturday. The Aggies (5-3, 3-0 Big South Conference) trailed 28-10...
East Forsyth (North Carolina) remains undefeated; dominates rival West Forsyth
KENNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – The East Forsyth Eagles found the perfect ending to their perfect regular season, when they trounced arch-rival West Forsyth, 53-7. The Eagles overpowered the Titans in the first half to put the game out of reach by spreading the ball all over the field on Senior ...
alamancenews.com
Cummings stomps Graham; Southern tumbles in title clash; other county teams roll
Cummings ended the regular season by clobbering rival Graham 57-0 in a Mid-Carolina Conference football game Friday night. The host Cavaliers (6-3, 4-1 Mid-Carolina Conference) won their last two games by a combined score of 118-0 heading into the Class 2-A state playoffs. Graham (4-6, 3-3) suffered its second shutout...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
ncataggies.com
A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon
NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
Greensboro man can buy home for his family after $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bryan Lofton moved to Greensboro several months ago with his wife and kids from Maryland. “I already liked it here but I’m definitely loving North Carolina now,” he said. “This is just icing on the cake.”. The icing was a $200,000 lottery win...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Greensboro chef excited to appear on favorite cooking show
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chef will appear on a Southern-themed episode of the popular Food Network show “Chopped.” According to a Cille and Scoe social media post, one of the chefs who works at the restaurant will be headed to New York City in November for filming. The post says workers at the […]
Roommate of North Carolina college student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
WECT
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018, launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
Comments / 0