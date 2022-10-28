ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans waive DB Ugo Amadi from 53-man roster, have open spot

The Tennessee Titans have waived defensive back Ugo Amadi from their 53-man roster, the team announced Monday. Amadi played in two games for the Titans this season, making five tackles. He's been inactive the past five games. The Titans acquired Amadi in a trade before the season. Amadi played prep football at Overton High in Nashville but is originally from Canada. ...
