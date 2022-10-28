Despite the Green Bay Packers' fourth straight loss — 27-17 to the host Buffalo Bills on Sunday night — fans who want the Packers to run the ball have more evidence to back their cause.
But fans also realize Green Bay needs to be able to stop the other guys when they have the ball, too.
...
The Tennessee Titans have waived defensive back Ugo Amadi from their 53-man roster, the team announced Monday.
Amadi played in two games for the Titans this season, making five tackles. He's been inactive the past five games. The Titans acquired Amadi in a trade before the season. Amadi played prep football at Overton High in Nashville but is originally from Canada.
...
Comments / 0