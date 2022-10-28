ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Salon

Has the Delphi Murders mystery finally been solved?

Indiana State Police made headway on Friday in the 2017 cold case commonly referred to as the Delphi Murders. A 50-year-old suspect identified as Richard Allen has been arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail in connection to the murders of Abigail Williams and Libby German, whose bodies were found near the Delphi Historic Trail shortly after being reported missing on Feb. 13, 2017.
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

Wanted man arrested for drugs on Central Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A wanted man was busted by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on several drug-related charges after he was seen on a moped on Friday. Officers observed Shawn R. Davis, 56, of Westfield, sitting on a moped in the 1700 block of Central Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN

