Suspect Arrested for 2017 Delphi Deaths
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
Records sealed in arrest connected to Delphi teen murders
'We got him': Family, friends speak out after local pharmacy worker charged in Delphi murders
Delphi murder suspect printed off photos for Abby and Libby’s funeral, family says
Five years after double homicide in Delphi, state police announce arrest
Coroner: 'No indication of foul play' in Howard County inmate's death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an inmate last week at the Howard County Jail, the Howard County Coroner said Monday.
This is why police are keeping important court records secret in Delphi case
Three teenagers found dead in car in Indiana
The teens were found unresponsive Sunday.
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?
Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
Abby and Libby investigation: Why are the records sealed?
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
Suspect Taken Into Custody in Connection With 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens: Reports
‘It’s chilling’: Mourners pay respects at Monon High Bridge after arrest in Delphi murders
Has the Delphi Murders mystery finally been solved?
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
Wanted man arrested for drugs on Central Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A wanted man was busted by the Columbus Police Department (CPD) on several drug-related charges after he was seen on a moped on Friday. Officers observed Shawn R. Davis, 56, of Westfield, sitting on a moped in the 1700 block of Central Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
