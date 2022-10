The Houston Texans can’t dwell too much on their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday at NRG Stadium. The loss dropped Houston to 1-5-1 on the season and casts doubts as to whether the Texans will be competitive for the rest of the season or simply look to next year, an approach that has become a trend since the 2020 campaign.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 MINUTES AGO