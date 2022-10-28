Read full article on original website
Anthony Dirrell prophesized Caleb Plant knockout in Twitter bio
Anthony Dirrell made a startling choice for his Twitter bio that mimicked a knockout the former world champion suffered against Caleb Plant. “The Dog” gave his fourth-round uppercut KO win over Marcos Hernandez pride of place at the top of his social media. In a shocking twist, the move...
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title
Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
Eros Correa ready for Luis Fernando Saavedra on Nov 5
Bantamweight contender, Eros Correa (12-1, 8 KOs), discusses his upcoming fight with Luis Fernando Saavedra (9-7, 3 KOs), of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, a ten-round bout that will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. “New Blood” will take place at Omega...
Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 vs Rocky Marciano’s 49-0
Floyd Mayweather is sitting alone on a benchmark many boxers could only dream of after surpassing the great Rocky Marciano. Despite having a scare when former WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menaythin hung up his gloves at 54-0, Mayweather remains in possession of the undefeated retirement record. Real name Chayaphon Moonsri,...
Yamaguchi Falcao, Willian Silva score wins in Lowell
Fire Fist Boxing Promotions’ Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao and Willian “Babyface” Silva scored impressive victories Saturday, October 29 in Lowell, MA. The card was promoted by Reyes Boxing Promotions as part of their “Down and Dirty” fight series. Falcao and Silva are promoted by Fire Fist Boxing Promotions.
Willito Ortiz was among seven Split-T winners last weekend
Seven Split-T Management fighters had their hand raised in fights throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Wednesday night in Puerto Rico, Willito Ortiz stopped Bryan Rodriguez in the opening round of their super lightweight bout. Ortiz landed some hard shots that put Rodriguez to the canvas. Rodriguez had enough...
Floyd Mayweather Cameo videos down to $60 after starting at $999
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will sell you a business video message for a cool $10,000 if you have the cash to afford it. The five-weight world champion remains a regular on Cameo, asking for one of the most considerable sums on the platform for a clip. According to Cameo, Mayweather...
Kenia Enriquez continues third world title mission with victory
With an effective second round knockout against the rugged and experienced Nora Cardoza (16-10-2, 7KO), the two-time world champion Kenia Enriquez (25-1, 11KO) continues on the road to another world title opportunity. The scheduled eight round bout, presented by BxStrs in association with TM Boxing, was the semi-main event broadcast...
Dinh Hong Quan returns Dec 10, aims to land Manny Pacquiao fight
Vietnam’s Dinh Hong Quan (9-1) will defend his IBF Asia title at the Grand Ho Tram on Saturday December 10 on a card that will play host to as many as five counties bringing their best boxers to Vietnam. Local young gun Quan will be thrust into the limelight,...
Tyson Fury on Conor Benn: Maybe he’s trying for twins with IVF?
Tyson Fury has reacted to Conor Benn testing positive twice for clomifene by pondering whether his fellow Brit is hoping to extend his family. “The Gypsy King” appeared on the True Geordie podcast for an interview this week that didn’t end well. But before the furor kicked in,...
Jaime Munguia to face Gonzalo Coria in Guadalajara
Before the holiday season kicks off, Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) will give fans a special treat as he faces Argentina’s Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight fight. His last appearance for 2022 will take place in Arena Astros in historic Guadalajara,...
Excuse given for Fury vs Chisora 3 can only mean Usyk is next
Tyson Fury is facing Oleksandr Usyk next, or there can be no other reason for a fight against Derek Chisora [Fury vs Chisora 3]. Fury promoter Bob Arum shed some light on why Derek Chisora deserves a title shot on December 3rd in London. An uproar from fans has overshadowed...
Five Surprising Benefits of Boxing Fitness
Boxing is one of the oldest martial arts in history as it has been practised since the time of ancient Greece and the original Olympic Games. Although the first players used to play this sport with the aim of directing the largest possible number of injuries to their opponents, with the development of the sport of boxing, this sport has turned from a random fighting game to a strategic game that requires neuromuscular coordination, mental presence, concentration, predicting the opponent’s movement, and the ability to Combine lightning offensive moves and quickly return to defence.
Jake Paul set to receive WORLD RANKING at WBC Convention
World Boxing News understands that Jake Paul will enter the World Boxing Council rankings in November at the WBC Convention. The move comes after President Mauricio Sulaiman made a shocking statement regarding the vlogger and ex-Disney child actor. Sulaiman, a known supporter of the YouTuber, sent out a message after...
Heavy Conor McGregor claims to weigh similar to Andy Ruiz Jr.
Conor McGregor is pumping iron to the point where he would be able to fight former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. in a boxing match. The Irishman has put on a whopping amount of timber for his new movie role in the remake of Patrick Swayze’s ‘Roadhouse.’. McGregor...
Showtime PPV ring walks changed a lot since Iron Mike Tyson
Showtime PPV showcased its latest Pay Per View offering on Saturday night. It was a far cry from the day of the great “Iron” Mike Tyson. In January 1999, Tyson walked to the ring with bad intentions for his clash with Frans Botha at the world-famous MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.
