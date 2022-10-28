ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

itrwrestling.com

Ronda Rousey Threatened To Beat Up Billionaire Kim Kardashian

Ronda Rousey has never been shy to share her opinions and once took aim at American socialite Kim Kardashian for being a poor role model to young women. Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous women on the planet, with over 300 million followers on social media, and is adored by millions of young women from all over the world. But appears as though Ronda Rousey is not an admirer of the reality TV star.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reveals Floyd Mayweather Called Him 10 Days Straight After Oscars Slap

Will Smith had at least one good friend following the shocking Oscars slap incident on March 27. The King Richard star, 54, revealed in new comments that after he unceremoniously marched onstage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, boxing great Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 days straight. “I want to say something also about Floyd,” Smith said in video obtained by TMZ Sports, which you can SEE HERE.
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Paul Outlasts Silva In Entertaining Main Event

Jake Paul pushed his undefeated boxing record to 6-0 last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., when “Problem Child” outlasted former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. Paul was the aggressor in...
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)

Jake Paul sent a direct message to UFC president Dana White following his victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona. Paul (6-0) went toe-to-toe with Silva (3-2) for eight straight rounds tonight in Glendale, Arizona. It was a thrilling back and forth affair which saw ‘The Spider’ playing his usual games inside the squared circle. While Anderson had a strong showing, the better volume of punches from Paul seemed to have him ahead on the judges’ scorecards headed into the eighth and final round of the fight. It was in round eight that Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight kingpin, a punch that surely secured him the unanimous decision win.
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anderson Silva humbly accepts losing to Jake Paul: 'I'm superhero, but sometimes my half human fail'

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Anderson Silva has no excuses for his loss to Jake Paul. Silva, a former longtime UFC middleweight champion, dropped a unanimous decision to Paul in Saturday’s Showtime boxing headliner at Desert Diamond Arena. It was a competitive fight, but a knockdown by Paul in Round 8 locked in his victory on the scorecard, moving the YouTuber to 6-0 in his boxing career.
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline continues to crack under pressure

Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown to bring order to The Bloodline. Instead, cracks continued to emerge between the members of WWE's most dominant faction. Friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has escalated week after week. Reigns had seen enough entering Friday night and demanded the two parties settle their differences inside the ring. What fans witnessed, however, was increased divisiveness between the family and bold political moves by WWE's master strategist.
MISSOURI STATE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up

GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
ARIZONA STATE

