Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OUPD staff retention crisis threatens campus safety

Unused patrol cars parked outside, empty cubicles in dark rooms and piles of paperwork on cluttered desks are just some of the visual symptoms of the OU Police Department’s struggle to retain its officers. Since 2017, the department’s staff has declined amid a lack of competitive pay as the...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Brent Venables offers insight on recruiting amid struggles, coaching Sooners' rebound

With the Early Signing Period (Dec. 20-22) looming, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables offered insight on the state of recruiting Tuesday. And it comes at an opportune time, as the Sooners have lost recruiting battles on five-star defensive tackle David Hicks and four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who both listed the Sooners as finalists, and watched three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flip his commitment from OU to Miami on Oct. 28.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons

Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Kansas 3-2 to snap 6-game losing streak

Oklahoma (12-10, 2-8 Big 12) defeated Kansas (15-7, 5-5) 3-2 on the road in Lawrence. Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston put up a career-high 21 kills behind sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson’s 17. Freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton finished with 15. The Sooners came out swinging, taking a 9-6...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Lottery looking for winner of $2 million Powerball prize

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Someone in the metro could be $2 million richer today. The Oklahoma Lottery announced it's looking for a $2 million winner from Monday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was bought at Homeland in Oklahoma City. "Check those tickets," the Oklahoma Lottery wrote on social...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person in custody for connection to Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is in custody for their connection to an Oklahoma City shooting. Oklahoma City police responded to shots fired near Northwest 38th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. KOCO 5 was told a man in a wheelchair was grazed by a bullet but had no serious injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

