Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Oklahoma Daily
OUPD staff retention crisis threatens campus safety
Unused patrol cars parked outside, empty cubicles in dark rooms and piles of paperwork on cluttered desks are just some of the visual symptoms of the OU Police Department’s struggle to retain its officers. Since 2017, the department’s staff has declined amid a lack of competitive pay as the...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables offers insight on recruiting amid struggles, coaching Sooners' rebound
With the Early Signing Period (Dec. 20-22) looming, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables offered insight on the state of recruiting Tuesday. And it comes at an opportune time, as the Sooners have lost recruiting battles on five-star defensive tackle David Hicks and four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who both listed the Sooners as finalists, and watched three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flip his commitment from OU to Miami on Oct. 28.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: How Billy Bowman's return impacts Sooners defense; offense rolling behind offensive line
Against Iowa State, safety Billy Bowman played for the first time since suffering a leg injury on a kickoff return during Oklahoma’s Oct. 1 loss to TCU. The sophomore from Denton, Texas, tallied just two tackles against the Cyclones but his return was a welcome sign regardless of production.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners punter Michael Turk named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Iowa State win
Oklahoma punter Michael Turk was named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week Monday for his performance in the Sooners’ 27-13 win over Iowa State on Saturday. Turk, a fifth-year senior, averaged 49.3 yards on his six punts and tossed his first-career touchdown pass to kicker Zach Schmit as part of a fake field goal.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes likely a 'game-time decision' against Baylor
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes will likely be a game-time decision against Baylor on Saturday, head coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday. Barnes, who missed last week's game against Iowa State due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice, ranks second on the team in both rushes (72) and rushing yards (316) this season.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons
Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, DaShaun White, Billy Bowman, Damond Harmon interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma (5-2, 2-3 Big 12) takes on Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, linebacker DaShaun White, and safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon were among Sooners interviewed after Monday's practice. WATCH some of what they said here:
KOCO
Babies in Oklahoma hospital's NICU dress up as holiday favorites for Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of favorite characters from Disney movies headlined adorable pictures of NICU babies in their Halloween costumes. Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City posted pictures of babies in the NICU in their Halloween costumes. Among the costumes were the Sanderson Sisters from the "Hocus Pocus" movies, a pumpkin and a bee.
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Kansas 3-2 to snap 6-game losing streak
Oklahoma (12-10, 2-8 Big 12) defeated Kansas (15-7, 5-5) 3-2 on the road in Lawrence. Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston put up a career-high 21 kills behind sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson’s 17. Freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton finished with 15. The Sooners came out swinging, taking a 9-6...
okcfox.com
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
KOCO
Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss
Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the...
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City
Even though no one has been able to claim the massive Powerball jackpot, one Oklahoma City man has struck it rich.
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer: Michelle Pak's late goal lifts Sooners to 1-0 win over Texas Tech in Big 12 tournament quarterfinals
Sixth-seeded Oklahoma defeated third-seeded Texas Tech 1-0 on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Championship thanks to a last second goal from freshman midfielder Michelle Pak. With 11 seconds left in regulation, Pak left-footed a tip-in toward the bottom left of the goal and past...
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
blavity.com
Oklahoma City Man Charged With Intentionally Spreading HIV After Being Diagnosed In 2019
In Oklahoma City, a man has been arrested and charged with deliberately spreading the HIV virus. He has allegedly infected at least three women. The alleged offender is 30-year-old Ernest Lacour, and according to records obtained by authorities in OKC, Lacour was diagnosed with the virus in 2019. One of...
KTUL
Oklahoma Lottery looking for winner of $2 million Powerball prize
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Someone in the metro could be $2 million richer today. The Oklahoma Lottery announced it's looking for a $2 million winner from Monday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was bought at Homeland in Oklahoma City. "Check those tickets," the Oklahoma Lottery wrote on social...
KOCO
Person in custody for connection to Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is in custody for their connection to an Oklahoma City shooting. Oklahoma City police responded to shots fired near Northwest 38th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. KOCO 5 was told a man in a wheelchair was grazed by a bullet but had no serious injuries.
