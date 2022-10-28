Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
The public is invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle.
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
mymixfm.com
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
munciejournal.com
Woof Boom Radio Launches Sister Publication to MuncieJournal.com
MUNCIE, IN—Today, November 1, 2022 Woof Boom radio launched a new sister publication to MuncieJournal.com. It’s called 765BusinessJournal and is currently accessed via a subdomain link from the MuncieJournal.com homepage. The new site is not a replacement for MuncieJournal.com, but an important addition to it. Established in 2015...
Fox 59
Midwest Marketplace returns to Lebanon this Friday, Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Shop more than 100 vendors from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky this weekend at the 2nd annual Midwest Marketplace in Lebanon. The Christmas Market 2022 features unique gifts, handmade items, home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, vintage items, gourmet food products, sweet treats and more. The...
WLFI.com
State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park
Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park. Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, IN
Madison County in the State of Indiana opens you to many possibilities to enjoy and relax. With Anderson as its seat, this county has a recorded population of 130,129 in the 2020 census. It includes the cities of Alexandria, Anderson, and part of Elwood, with several towns, unincorporated towns, and...
Current Publishing
Meijer plans to open store in city of Noblesville
Construction is expected to begin next year on a Meijer grocery store along Ind. 32 in Noblesville in an area that has been targeted for development. The company plans to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer store at the corner of Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road behind a CVS store near the Promenade of Noblesville, which is being developed by Indianapolis-based Justus Companies. Pep Boys, Ascension St. Vincent, a 55-and-older residential community known as Promenade Trails and another residential complex, Promenade Apartments, are near the proposed Meijer site.
WANE-TV
SUV ends up in Wells County river after swerving to avoid crash
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was not hurt after his SUV veered off a Wells County roadway and went into the Salamonie River early Monday. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and Willow Road, four miles southeast of Warren, according to a post from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office seeks help finding Wabash County woman
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old woman. Authorities say Lola Harmon left her Wabash County home around 6 p.m. on October 31. Harmon is approximately 5’2″ and 142 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She’s believed to be driving a tan or […]
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
WANE-TV
Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
munciejournal.com
Muncie Recognized as Highly Sought Remote Worker Destination
MUNCIE, IN—At last week’s Future of Indiana Workforce Summit, hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Muncie was held up as an example of a thriving remote work incentive program. 19 cities or regions in Indiana have adopted the Make My Move program, which provides resources and stipends for remote workers who are looking to relocate to a more affordable community.
theechonews.com
Upland bridge still on track for spring replacement
After a process that includes public information meetings, designs, environmental documentation and contract awards, the bridge that connects the north and south sections of Upland is still on track to be fully replaced starting this spring. The initial announcement came last year, with a planned construction date beginning in Spring...
WISH-TV
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
Comments / 0