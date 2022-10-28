Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There was a major traffic backup on US-127 south in Lansing Friday caused by an overturned manufactured home.
The backup started near the Frandor Shopping Center and went past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
6 News was able to find the overturned home that was on the back of a semi-truck just past the Trowbridge Road exit.
The Michigan Department of Transportation Twitter said at 12 p.m. the freeway is closed after Trowbridge Road Exit 75 because of a ‘previous disabled vehicle.’
MDOT first posted about the accident at 10 a.m. and said that the right lane was blocked due to a crash.
An update from Capital Area Ingham County Alerts said that US-127 south was closed from Trowbridge Road to Jolly Road because of an issue with a semi truck.
Around 3:15 p.m. Ingham County alerts said US-127 south had reopened between Trowbridge and Jolly. However, the exit ramp to Jolly and Dunckel will stay closed because of an issue with the semi-truck involved.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 6