Lansing, MI

Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There was a major traffic backup on US-127 south in Lansing Friday caused by an overturned manufactured home.

The backup started near the Frandor Shopping Center and went past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.

6 News was able to find the overturned home that was on the back of a semi-truck just past the Trowbridge Road exit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation Twitter said at 12 p.m. the freeway is closed after Trowbridge Road Exit 75 because of a ‘previous disabled vehicle.’

MDOT first posted about the accident at 10 a.m. and said that the right lane was blocked due to a crash.

An update from Capital Area Ingham County Alerts said that US-127 south was closed from Trowbridge Road to Jolly Road because of an issue with a semi truck.

Around 3:15 p.m. Ingham County alerts said US-127 south had reopened between Trowbridge and Jolly. However, the exit ramp to Jolly and Dunckel will stay closed because of an issue with the semi-truck involved.

WLNS

WLNS

