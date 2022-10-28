ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Washington Informer

D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race

Those who’ve rallied around D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie during this election cycle have gone toe-to-toe with supporters of the incumbent At-Large Council member Elissa Silverman, a self-described vanguard for government ethics and accountability. The post D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race  appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Virginia Elections: What you need, voter rights and accessibility accommodations

Election Day is quickly approaching, and we wanted to give you the rundown of what you can expect as you approach the polls. First things first, before going to vote, you should know exactly where your polling place is. Your polling place depends on the district you live in. Click here to find out your polling place. However, if you are voting early, click here to find your local early voting location.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

A deeper look into who is running for DC Council, Council at-Large in 2022 elections

WASHINGTON — Voting for the general election in November is underway across the District and voters have their eyes on the DC Council and Council at-Large races. The election will narrow down the candidates to one winner in the race of council chairman and a council member from Wards 1, 3, 5 and 6. In addition, three candidates are vying for the two spots available for Council at-Large.
WJLA

DC leaders cut ribbon for new playground at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Oyster-Adams Bilingual School officials gathered Monday morning to cut the ribbon on the school’s new playground. A $1.5 million project replaced two playgrounds and renovated the school’s turf field, according to Bowser's office. Students and families also hosted a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking

At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Marine Corps Marathon returns to DC area after 3-year hiatus

Runners in the D.C. area were off to the races Sunday for the first in-person Marine Corps Marathon in three years. The 47th annual marathon kicked off at 7:15 a.m. on Virginia Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon. Sunday’s race was the first time the event has been held in person in the D.C. area since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

The historic neighborhood of Georgetown is one of Washington DC’s most popular tourist destinations. Georgetown was founded in 1751 in the province of Maryland, making it much older than the country’s capital. The area is regarded as a commercial and entertainment district due to the many tourist spots...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy