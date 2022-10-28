Read full article on original website
D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race
Those who’ve rallied around D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie during this election cycle have gone toe-to-toe with supporters of the incumbent At-Large Council member Elissa Silverman, a self-described vanguard for government ethics and accountability. The post D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race appeared first on The Washington Informer.
DC official claims someone threatened his office over ‘Marion Barry Avenue’ proposal
WASHINGTON — The debate over whether D.C. should rename a heavily used road has once grabbed the attention of lawmakers and the public. Ward Eight Councilmember Trayon White recently introduced emergency legislation to rename the entirety of Good Hope Road to Marion Barry Avenue. Barry, also known as the...
'I will not step down' | DC Councilmember found to have misused public money remains on ballot
WASHINGTON — Amid growing calls for Councilmember At-Large Elissa Silverman to drop her bid for re-election, the politician remains steadfast. “I will not step down,” Silverman said. “This is an issue over whether an expenditure was appropriate under fair elections or not. It's not a criminal case in anyway.”
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
Virginia Elections: What you need, voter rights and accessibility accommodations
Election Day is quickly approaching, and we wanted to give you the rundown of what you can expect as you approach the polls. First things first, before going to vote, you should know exactly where your polling place is. Your polling place depends on the district you live in. Click here to find out your polling place. However, if you are voting early, click here to find your local early voting location.
DC Metro begins issuing hefty fines for fare evasion
Transit officials in Washington, D.C., will begin issuing hefty fines on Tuesday to passengers who attempt to ride public transit without paying the required fare as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority seeks to address $40 million in lost revenue due to widespread fare evasion.
Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
A deeper look into who is running for DC Council, Council at-Large in 2022 elections
WASHINGTON — Voting for the general election in November is underway across the District and voters have their eyes on the DC Council and Council at-Large races. The election will narrow down the candidates to one winner in the race of council chairman and a council member from Wards 1, 3, 5 and 6. In addition, three candidates are vying for the two spots available for Council at-Large.
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Report: Architect of the Capitol chased collision suspect in government vehicle, misrepresented himself as officer
WASHINGTON — The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) repeatedly allowed family members to use government vehicles and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement officer after chasing a hit-and-run suspect in an AOC-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee in 2020, according to an inspector general report released Tuesday. The report, compiled by...
DC leaders cut ribbon for new playground at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Oyster-Adams Bilingual School officials gathered Monday morning to cut the ribbon on the school’s new playground. A $1.5 million project replaced two playgrounds and renovated the school’s turf field, according to Bowser's office. Students and families also hosted a...
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
Montgomery County officials launch integrated microgrid powered bus depot
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A ribbon cutting was held at the Brookville Smart Energy Depot in Silver Spring Monday. The bus depot is part of the nation’s largest solar bus charging infrastructure project. The bus depot will help provide clean energy to the County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT)...
DC's Safe Passage program is a first step toward protecting DC kids from trauma
WASHINGTON — D.C. advocates say violence between kids starts as they're heading to school and in class. Multiple programs are working to mentor students out of that cycle. At Ingenuity Prep in southeast D.C., it starts with a "good morning!" from David Flythe -- Mr. Flythe to the kids.
New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride. Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland […]
Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking
At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
Public comment on Prince William Co. data center development stretches into second day
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Board of County Supervisors held a public hearing Tuesday night, during which they planned to vote on the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway. The proposed plan would transform more than 2,139 acres of land along Pageland Lane to fit 27...
Seminary Road sees decrease in crashes following road safety plan
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A road report in Alexandria, Virginia shows that crashes on Seminary Road between North Howard Street and Quaker Lane went down 41 percent since it was taken from four lanes down to two. This data comes from a report on the Seminary Road Complete Streets Project....
Marine Corps Marathon returns to DC area after 3-year hiatus
Runners in the D.C. area were off to the races Sunday for the first in-person Marine Corps Marathon in three years. The 47th annual marathon kicked off at 7:15 a.m. on Virginia Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon. Sunday’s race was the first time the event has been held in person in the D.C. area since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
15 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.
The historic neighborhood of Georgetown is one of Washington DC’s most popular tourist destinations. Georgetown was founded in 1751 in the province of Maryland, making it much older than the country’s capital. The area is regarded as a commercial and entertainment district due to the many tourist spots...
