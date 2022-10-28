ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma early voting to begin one day earlier

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting for the Oklahoma general election will begin one day earlier this year after an extra day was added from new legislation enacted in 2021.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, voters can now cast their in-person absentee ballot at their early voting location on Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voters should be prepared to show proof of identity when they check in with election workers.

Voters wishing to vote early must vote at an early voting location in the county where they are registered to vote. Early voting locations/dates/times are available on the State Election Board website .

Sample ballots are available through the OK Voter Portal . The election list can be found on the State Election Board website.

Comments / 6

Karla Lee
4d ago

beautiful blue like Joe Biden is what's killing America, if you haven't already seen how they pro. ise one thing and get into office and lie laugh at our people and kill our economy open our borders shut down thousands of jobs and then raise our taxes hyper inflate America. and you want blue . if our governors and senators fall to the power and lies of the Blue we will all be hearded like sheep to a worse socialist society.... every state vote red for America First for their state first, unite take back USA . if we vote beautiful blue we are through as a free country. all we have is our fighting States coming against a blue federal bully. your freedoms today will be gone next year. once they control our states, they own us. think what u want for future high taxes she will side with her group on Capitol Hill,. Stitt has put Oklahoma first. Cherokee teacher family of farmers he has helped us on all fronts keep Oklahoma first vote ♥️ r

Related
107.3 PopCrush

New Oklahoma Laws That Took Effect November 1st

It seems that every passing year presents a new set of laws we, as citizens of Oklahoma, must follow to remain law-abiding citizens. 2022 is no different. Although the bulk of the laws will mean little to us individually, there is a mix of good and controversial things in this year's legislative update.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Judge restricts activities of group monitoring Arizona ballot drop boxes

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order to restrict certain activities of a group that is monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona.  U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi ruled on Tuesday that the organization, Clean Elections USA, cannot openly carry firearms or visibly wear body armor within 250 feet of a ballot drop box, […]
ARIZONA STATE
Supreme Court clears way for Graham to face questioning in Georgia election probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to face questioning before a grand jury investigating 2020 election interference in Georgia, while emphasizing that the inquiry must abide by constitutional safeguards for lawmakers. The court’s move was a legal setback for Graham, one of several high-profile allies of former President […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

After abortion vote, Kansas lawmakers' power back on ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents’ health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards — those under the control of the governor but also others in the executive branch of state government. At issue are rules as varied as which shots are required for children attending...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate whom the bureau is refusing to hand over, with the state saying the man’s scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he’s not returned soon. A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday by state Attorney General John O’Connor urging that the bureau be ordered to transfer John Hanson back to Oklahoma by Nov. 9 from a federal prison in Pollock, Louisiana. That lawsuit, which also names three federal prison officials, has the support of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. Hanson, 58, has a clemency hearing set for Nov. 9. Unless clemency is recommended and granted by Gov. Kevin Stitt, the inmate is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Dec. 15 for his conviction in the 1999 killing of an elderly woman. Mary Agnes Bowles, 77, was killed in a carjacking and kidnapping outside a Tulsa mall in 1999.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
OKLAHOMA STATE
