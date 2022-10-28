Oklahoma early voting to begin one day earlier

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting for the Oklahoma general election will begin one day earlier this year after an extra day was added from new legislation enacted in 2021.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, voters can now cast their in-person absentee ballot at their early voting location on Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voters should be prepared to show proof of identity when they check in with election workers.

Voters wishing to vote early must vote at an early voting location in the county where they are registered to vote. Early voting locations/dates/times are available on the State Election Board website .

Sample ballots are available through the OK Voter Portal . The election list can be found on the State Election Board website.

