WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes Four Title Matches
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include four title matches. The show features:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. TBD. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix. * ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs....
Impact News: Upcoming BTI, Young vs. Callihan, & More
– This Thursday’s episode of Before the Impact will feature the X-Division Championship Match between PJ Black and Yuya Uemura. – Eric Young and Sami Callihan will face off in their debut singles match this Thursday for Impact on AXS. – On October 28, wrestler Tommy Dreamer celebrated his...
Spoilers On Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has some spoilers on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that there is a “Halloween party” segment planned for tonight’s show that will include Halloween costumes. An early idea for this involved Matt Riddle dressed as Ezekiel. The report...
Tony Khan Believes Everyone Handled Hangman Page’s Concussion Well
Tony Khan has weighed in on the concussion that Hangman Page recently suffered on AEW Dynamite, praising the ringside staff for their handling of it. Page suffered a concussion during the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite during his match with Jon Moxley. Khan spoke with First Coast News for a new interview and commented on how the staff at ringside and Moxley handled the situation.
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.1.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are into the final two months of the year and heading towards Deadline in December. It would seem that JD McDonagh is on his way towards the next shot at Bron Breakker, where he is probably a favorite to win the title. Now though the question is who shows up from the main roster this week. Let’s get to it.
Impact News: Opening Match For This Week’s Show, Tasha Steelz On Impact in 60
– The opening match has been revealed for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will kick off Thursday’s episode, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also notes that Tasha Steelz will be the featured star for this...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
FITE+ Announced As New Streaming Home for GCW
– FITE has announced a streaming partnership for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) that will now see GCW available exclusively on FITE’s subscription service, FITE+. Under the new partnership, live GCW and over 200 past events will be available on FITE+ for $4.99 a month. FITE COO Michael Weber and...
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 14 Results: United Empire Battles LIJ
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night fourteen of their Battle Autumn tour at Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. * Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. * Ren Narita & David Finlay def. Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe.
Brett Lauderdale Breaks Down GCW’s Streaming Deal With FITE+, Says Schedule Isn’t Slowing Down
GCW is now under the FITE+ umbrella thanks to their new streaming deal, and Brett Lauderdale discussed what that means for the company. As reported, the company has announced a new deal to be part of the FITE+ streaming service moving forward. Lauderdale spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and broke down what the deal means for fans; you can check out some highlights below:
Pantoja’s AEW Dark: Elevation Review 10.31.22
October 31st, 2022 | Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. I have some time today and it’s a spooky edition of Dark: Elevation, so I figured I’d review it. Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Matt Menard were on commentary. Diamante (9-3 in 2022) vs. Madison Rayne (2-2) Hey, this...
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Toni Storm is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT and features the following matches:. * Toni Storm vs. Diamante. * The Embassy vs. Fuego...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22
We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
Jeff Jarrett Says Road Dogg Was the Most Creatively Talented Member of DX
– During the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett named fellow Hall of Famer and former WWE and TNA colleague Brian “Road Dogg” James as the most “creative” member of D-Generation X (DX). Jarrett stated on Road Dogg (via...
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
