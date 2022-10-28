ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

O'Fallon Hosts Tigers In First Round Of Class 8A Playoff - Edwardsville Seeking To Avenge Regular-Season Loss

By Colin Feeney
edglentoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Moore Scores Equalizer In Second Half, Brickman Hits Winning Penalty Kick Goal As Tigers Advance After Draw

MOLINE - Evan Moore scored the goal that brought Edwardsville back level, then Blye Brickman scored the winning goal in a penalty shootout to advance the Tigers to the Normal Community Class 3A boys soccer super-sectional as Edwardsville won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after drawing with Joliet West 1-1 in the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer sectional final at Moline Friday evening.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Mark Carson Richards

Mark Carson Richards, 70, of Nashville, Illinois passed away at 1:56 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Aspen Creek of Troy. He was born August 25, 1952, in Nashville, Illinois, a son of the late William J. “Bill” and Mary Joanna (Carson) Richards. He worked for L. Wolf Construction from August 10, 1981, until April 11, 2019, as an estimator. He enjoyed his days of hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and playing pool. Mark had a love for his dogs, enjoyed a good barbeque, and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.
NASHVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: October 2022

With the close of October comes Halloween and another look back at St. Louis area openings and closings for the month. There were many more openings than there were closings: in fact, no local restaurants reported closures this month. Hi Pointe Drive In's spin-off concept, A Little Hi, opened on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tspr.org

Mountain lion makes it way into Springfield

A young male mountain lion is making its way through central Illinois and conservation officials are asking the public to let it continue to roam. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska last fall as part of a research project.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from St. Louis, Missouri

Got an extra day or two during your sojourn in St. Louis? Use the Gateway City as your springboard to explore the treasures of the “Show Me State” with the best day trips from St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking state parks, historic buildings, and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes

St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Connie Marie Allen

Connie Marie Allen, 84, went to be with her Lord, at 6:54 pm, Sunday, October 30, 2022, at The Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto. Born February 16, 1938, in Alton, she was the daughter of George and Bessie (Osborn) Dunbar. A devoted Christian woman, she walked and talked the...
BETHALTO, IL
Outsider.com

Illinois Bobcat Population on the Rise, State Warns Motorists

With the bobcat population reportedly on the rise, Illinois state officials are now warning motorists to be on the look out for the large cats on the road. WROK reports that a warning about the bobcat population comes just days after an Illinois mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb County. It was noted that 5,000 of the large cats are estimated to be roaming around 99 out of the 102 counties in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Lowell Wayne Beuttel

Lowell Wayne Beuttel, 88, died at 8:23 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 28, 1934, in Godfrey the son of the late Eldon and Helen (Stevenson) Beuttel. On June 15, 1956, in Godfrey, he married the former Sandra Arline Trout, they were married for 66 years, and she survives. Lowell graduated from Alton Senior High School with the class of 1953, he went to work for his father, who owned and operated Beuttel Construction Co. After his father’s passing, he and his brothers formed and operated Beuttel Construction Co. Inc., building and remodeling residential homes in the Godfrey and Alton area until retiring in 1999. He and his brothers also ran 3-B’s Christmas Tree farm in Godfrey until retiring in 2008 after 28 years of raising and selling Christmas trees, giving covered wagon rides to the tree patches, so the people could pick and choose their trees. He served in the United States Army from 1957-1959, serving 14 months stationed in Korea near the (DMZ) Demilitarized zone. After retiring from construction work, he was asked by the then Mayor of Godfrey to act as an interim building inspector for the Godfrey area. He also volunteered his services at Godfrey Glazebrook Park to drive the cow train and help at Arbor Days. Lowell was on the Godfrey Sewer Committee, a member of the Economic Development and Infrastructure Committee, and also was on the Comprehensive Planning and Steering committee. Lowell was also an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He made many trips down to Bennett Springs, MO to trout fish.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy