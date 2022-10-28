O'Fallon Hosts Tigers In First Round Of Class 8A Playoff - Edwardsville Seeking To Avenge Regular-Season Loss

Lowell Wayne Beuttel, 88, died at 8:23 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 28, 1934, in Godfrey the son of the late Eldon and Helen (Stevenson) Beuttel. On June 15, 1956, in Godfrey, he married the former Sandra Arline Trout, they were married for 66 years, and she survives. Lowell graduated from Alton Senior High School with the class of 1953, he went to work for his father, who owned and operated Beuttel Construction Co. After his father’s passing, he and his brothers formed and operated Beuttel Construction Co. Inc., building and remodeling residential homes in the Godfrey and Alton area until retiring in 1999. He and his brothers also ran 3-B’s Christmas Tree farm in Godfrey until retiring in 2008 after 28 years of raising and selling Christmas trees, giving covered wagon rides to the tree patches, so the people could pick and choose their trees. He served in the United States Army from 1957-1959, serving 14 months stationed in Korea near the (DMZ) Demilitarized zone. After retiring from construction work, he was asked by the then Mayor of Godfrey to act as an interim building inspector for the Godfrey area. He also volunteered his services at Godfrey Glazebrook Park to drive the cow train and help at Arbor Days. Lowell was on the Godfrey Sewer Committee, a member of the Economic Development and Infrastructure Committee, and also was on the Comprehensive Planning and Steering committee. Lowell was also an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He made many trips down to Bennett Springs, MO to trout fish.

