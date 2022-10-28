O'Fallon Hosts Tigers In First Round Of Class 8A Playoff - Edwardsville Seeking To Avenge Regular-Season Loss

Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Set To Host Wilmette Loyola Academy In Class 8A Second Round On Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High football team, fresh off its dramatic 43-36 win at O'Fallon in the first round of the IHSA Class 8A playoffs, will play its second-round game at Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon against Wilmette Loyola Academy in a 1 p.m. kickoff. The date and time will officially be announced by the IHSA on Monday afternoon.
edglentoday.com
Gaston Scores Four Times, Larson Has Go-Ahead TD With 1:43 Left In Regulation, Tigers Take Dramatic 43-36 Playoff Win
O'FALLON - Quarterback Jake Curry hit Joey DeMare with an 87-yard pass play, then De'Shawn Larson scored on the next play to help give Edwardsville a dramatic 43-36 win over O'Fallon in the first round of the IHSA Class 8A football playoffs Saturday night at OTHS Panther Stadium. The winning...
edglentoday.com
Moore Scores Equalizer In Second Half, Brickman Hits Winning Penalty Kick Goal As Tigers Advance After Draw
MOLINE - Evan Moore scored the goal that brought Edwardsville back level, then Blye Brickman scored the winning goal in a penalty shootout to advance the Tigers to the Normal Community Class 3A boys soccer super-sectional as Edwardsville won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after drawing with Joliet West 1-1 in the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer sectional final at Moline Friday evening.
edglentoday.com
XFL Announces Return Of St. Louis BattleHawks - League Set To Return To Play In February
ST. LOUIS - Football fans around the St. Louis area woke up early this morning to watch the XFL's big team announcement. It was rumored that St. Louis was going to get their XFL team back, but now, as of Monday morning, the BattleHawks are officially coming home. The team...
AOL Corp
Alleged theft by treasurer is ‘heart-wrenching’ for metro-east softball organization
A Glen Carbon-based girls softball organization is reeling from news that its treasurer allegedly stole more than $64,000. “It’s heart-wrenching when you spend all that time and energy and something like this happens,” said Scott Griffith, a coach and past president of Esprit Metro Fastpitch Softball. “You expect better of people.”
KMOV
Racing community rallies behind young champion after race car destroyed in fire
METRO EAST (KMOV) - The racing community is rallying behind a Metro East girl who lost her race car when her family’s business caught fire. Quinn Ahrens, 11, started racing just before she turned 6 and has never slowed down. “Watching her out on the track is one of...
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
edglentoday.com
Mark Carson Richards
Mark Carson Richards, 70, of Nashville, Illinois passed away at 1:56 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Aspen Creek of Troy. He was born August 25, 1952, in Nashville, Illinois, a son of the late William J. “Bill” and Mary Joanna (Carson) Richards. He worked for L. Wolf Construction from August 10, 1981, until April 11, 2019, as an estimator. He enjoyed his days of hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and playing pool. Mark had a love for his dogs, enjoyed a good barbeque, and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.
edglentoday.com
Fear of the Future | Curtis Zackery | Metro Community Church.mp4
Thank you for being a part of the Metro Community Church online community. We exist to make Jesus known in communities across the globe and are based in Edwardsville, IL as well as Vandalia, IL. We hope that we can be a resource for you!
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
Illinois Lottery gives away free Powerball tickets for $1 billion jackpot winning numbers drawing
Powerball fever has swept Illinois with the jackpot at $1 billion for the drawing Monday night.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: October 2022
With the close of October comes Halloween and another look back at St. Louis area openings and closings for the month. There were many more openings than there were closings: in fact, no local restaurants reported closures this month. Hi Pointe Drive In's spin-off concept, A Little Hi, opened on...
tspr.org
Mountain lion makes it way into Springfield
A young male mountain lion is making its way through central Illinois and conservation officials are asking the public to let it continue to roam. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska last fall as part of a research project.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from St. Louis, Missouri
Got an extra day or two during your sojourn in St. Louis? Use the Gateway City as your springboard to explore the treasures of the “Show Me State” with the best day trips from St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking state parks, historic buildings, and...
edglentoday.com
Powerball Fever Sweeps Illinois As Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion For Monday Drawing
CHICAGO – Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot climbs to a mind-blowing $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing. To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’, hoping to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players.
Washington Missourian
MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes
St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
edglentoday.com
Connie Marie Allen
Connie Marie Allen, 84, went to be with her Lord, at 6:54 pm, Sunday, October 30, 2022, at The Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto. Born February 16, 1938, in Alton, she was the daughter of George and Bessie (Osborn) Dunbar. A devoted Christian woman, she walked and talked the...
Central Illinois Proud
Colder temperatures and winter weather may be on our minds, but don’t forget Illinois’ second severe weather season
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After our spring and summer severe weather season winds down, it’s easy to become complacent in late summer as the risk of severe weather decreases in Central Illinois. It’s not unusual for our storm readiness to take a backseat as we head into the holiday season.
Illinois Bobcat Population on the Rise, State Warns Motorists
With the bobcat population reportedly on the rise, Illinois state officials are now warning motorists to be on the look out for the large cats on the road. WROK reports that a warning about the bobcat population comes just days after an Illinois mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb County. It was noted that 5,000 of the large cats are estimated to be roaming around 99 out of the 102 counties in the state.
edglentoday.com
Lowell Wayne Beuttel
Lowell Wayne Beuttel, 88, died at 8:23 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 28, 1934, in Godfrey the son of the late Eldon and Helen (Stevenson) Beuttel. On June 15, 1956, in Godfrey, he married the former Sandra Arline Trout, they were married for 66 years, and she survives. Lowell graduated from Alton Senior High School with the class of 1953, he went to work for his father, who owned and operated Beuttel Construction Co. After his father’s passing, he and his brothers formed and operated Beuttel Construction Co. Inc., building and remodeling residential homes in the Godfrey and Alton area until retiring in 1999. He and his brothers also ran 3-B’s Christmas Tree farm in Godfrey until retiring in 2008 after 28 years of raising and selling Christmas trees, giving covered wagon rides to the tree patches, so the people could pick and choose their trees. He served in the United States Army from 1957-1959, serving 14 months stationed in Korea near the (DMZ) Demilitarized zone. After retiring from construction work, he was asked by the then Mayor of Godfrey to act as an interim building inspector for the Godfrey area. He also volunteered his services at Godfrey Glazebrook Park to drive the cow train and help at Arbor Days. Lowell was on the Godfrey Sewer Committee, a member of the Economic Development and Infrastructure Committee, and also was on the Comprehensive Planning and Steering committee. Lowell was also an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He made many trips down to Bennett Springs, MO to trout fish.
