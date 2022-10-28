Read full article on original website
Daniel Radcliffe is 'concerned' about what his girlfriend's parents will think of his portrayal of 'Weird Al'
Many will be watching Daniel Radcliffe's portrayal of "Weird Al" Yankovic in the upcoming biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," but he is most concerned about the reaction of his girlfriend's parents, who are big fans of the comedic musician. Radcliffe did an interview with Entertainment Weekly, alongside his co-star...
Fans Think Madonna Looks Like Marilyn Manson In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'What Did You Do To Yourself'
Madonna almost broke the internet when she posted a short video of herself on her Instagram account on October 9th, as her 18.5M followers were in complete disbelief that the woman staring back at them was the 64-year-old “Like a Prayer” singer, with many thinking that she looked more like 53-year-old “Tainted Love” musician Marilyn Manson instead! Omg!
Henry Cavill and His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Finally Made a Red Carpet Appearance Together
Henry Cavill tends to be super private about his dating life, but he's been in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso for almost two years—and they finally stepped out in public together for their first official red carpet appearance at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2. Quick history lesson: Henry...
Evan Peters Wants To Be In A Rom-Com Following Role As Jeffrey Dahmer
He reportedly wants to play someone 'normal.'
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments
Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
Her Millions Will Be There for Her! Find Out Lisa Kudrow’s Mind-Blowing Net Worth
Actress Lisa Kudrow made bank starring as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, but she’s also earned plenty of money in other ways. Keep reading to find out Lisa’s net worth and how she’s pocketed her millions. What Is Lisa Kudrow’s Net Worth?. The Comeback star is worth...
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"
Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
Matthew Perry: Fans baffled by Friends star’s ‘weird’ comments about Keanu Reeves in memoir
Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir.The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his time on the hit sitcom and his extensive struggles with alcohol and painkiller addiction.However, in new extracts from the memoir shared by Page Six, Perry also makes some admissions regarding his strong feelings about The Matrix star.Reeves is mentioned in the book when Perry comments on the death of River Phoenix, who was a close friend of Reeves before his death aged...
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’
Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
Megan Mullally Pays Tribute to ‘Will & Grace’ Costar Leslie Jordan: ‘My Heart Is Breaking’
Megan Mullally took to Instagram on October 24 to share a touching tribute to longtime Will & Grace costar Leslie Jordan, who died at the age of 67 following a tragic car accident. The beloved actor and comedian starred alongside Mullally on the NBC sitcom as Beverley Leslie, the socialite...
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
Matthew Perry Apologizes for Asking Why Keanu Reeves “Still Walks Among Us”
Matthew Perry is apologizing for passages in his forthcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that reference Keanu Reeves. Among the excerpts that have been posted online from the memoir, which hits stands Nov. 1 from Flatiron Books, are ones in which the Friends alum opens up about his own struggles with substance abuse and laments that his former co-stars River Phoenix and Chris Farley were lost to addiction while Reeves “still walks among us.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFrom Chandler's Cadence to Addiction Woes: 8 Revelations From Matthew Perry's MemoirMatthew Perry Says 'Friends' Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Supported Him Through...
Geena Davis gets candid about Susan Sarandon, Tom Hanks in memoir
Growing up, Geena Davis’s neighbors thought she was crazy. After seeing her pretend to lead blades of grass into imaginary battle, a concerned neighbor called Davis’s mother to say there was something seriously wrong with her daughter. “Actually, there were a lot of calls to my mother to...
Fans react to Disney's first plus-size heroine in animated short "Reflect"
Disney has debuted its first plus-size female protagonist in a short film on Disney+. "Reflect" follows a young ballet dancer named Bianca who struggles with her body image. The film started streaming on the platform Sept. 14, and is part of the studio's Short Circuit Experimental Films series. The film has garnered praise from social media users for encouraging body positivity.
Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves
Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”
Weird Al Hopes Madonna Is OK With Being Featured In Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Weird Al Yankovic has become a beloved entertainer over the course of his career, with a music career that began in 1979 and resulted in a best-selling album as late as 2014. Unlike most artists, however, Weird Al is known for creating comedic parodies of songs. He has made parodies of songs by a range of artists that have included Michael Jackson, Nirvana, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus. Among one of his more famous parodies is the 1985 song "Like a Surgeon," which is a parody of the Madonna song "Like a Virgin."
