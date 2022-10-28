ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments

Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. "It's just a fact. My...
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Matthew Perry: Fans baffled by Friends star’s ‘weird’ comments about Keanu Reeves in memoir

Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir.The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his time on the hit sitcom and his extensive struggles with alcohol and painkiller addiction.However, in new extracts from the memoir shared by Page Six, Perry also makes some admissions regarding his strong feelings about The Matrix star.Reeves is mentioned in the book when Perry comments on the death of River Phoenix, who was a close friend of Reeves before his death aged...
Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Wolverine Casting Rumors: ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’

Daniel Radcliffe earned has earned himself some serious indie film street cred in the eleven years since the “Harry Potter” film franchise came to an end. He has spent a better part of the last decade working on small, creative films like “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns,” but the actor is gradually re-entering the limelight. He gave a villainous turn in the Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock comedy “The Lost City” earlier this year, and currently promoting his highest profile post-“Potter” role to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” His renewed interest in making bigger movies has led to inevitable speculation about superhero...
Matthew Perry Apologizes for Asking Why Keanu Reeves “Still Walks Among Us”

Matthew Perry is apologizing for passages in his forthcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that reference Keanu Reeves. Among the excerpts that have been posted online from the memoir, which hits stands Nov. 1 from Flatiron Books, are ones in which the Friends alum opens up about his own struggles with substance abuse and laments that his former co-stars River Phoenix and Chris Farley were lost to addiction while Reeves “still walks among us.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFrom Chandler's Cadence to Addiction Woes: 8 Revelations From Matthew Perry's MemoirMatthew Perry Says 'Friends' Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Supported Him Through...
Fans react to Disney's first plus-size heroine in animated short "Reflect"

Disney has debuted its first plus-size female protagonist in a short film on Disney+. "Reflect" follows a young ballet dancer named Bianca who struggles with her body image. The film started streaming on the platform Sept. 14, and is part of the studio's Short Circuit Experimental Films series. The film has garnered praise from social media users for encouraging body positivity.
Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves

Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”
Weird Al Hopes Madonna Is OK With Being Featured In Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird Al Yankovic has become a beloved entertainer over the course of his career, with a music career that began in 1979 and resulted in a best-selling album as late as 2014. Unlike most artists, however, Weird Al is known for creating comedic parodies of songs. He has made parodies of songs by a range of artists that have included Michael Jackson, Nirvana, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus. Among one of his more famous parodies is the 1985 song "Like a Surgeon," which is a parody of the Madonna song "Like a Virgin."

