The Incoherently Fast 2022 Pininfarina Battista Rips Into the Very Fabric of Spacetime
Kristen LeeThe 2022 Pininfarina Battista is here to usher in the next era of battery-electric performance. And I suspect it’s only the beginning.
techeblog.com
$10-Million Bugatti Divo Takes on Tesla Model S Plaid in a Drag Racing Showdown
Only 40 Bugatti Divo models were ever made, and one was recently listed for $10-million at VIP Motors in Dubai. The team over at DragTimes managed to get behind the wheel of one, but is this ultra limited hypercar faster than a Tesla Model S Plaid at the drag strip? For starters, both vehicles can run a sub-10-second quarter mile, with the Divo topping out at 236 mph and Model S Plaid at 216 mph.
MotorAuthority
Maserati Granturismo convertible, Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, BMW XM Label Red: Car News Headlines
A redesigned Maserati Granturismo goes on sale next year and both coupe and convertible versions will be available. The coupe has already been revealed and our latest spy shots show the convertible. Like the coupe, the convertible will also offer both gas and electric options. Another vehicle we spied is...
Carscoops
Can BMW’s Most Powerful EV, The iX M60, Beat Audi’s RS E-Tron GT?
The BMW iX M60 and Audi RS E-Tron GT are two very different models but as they are the most powerful electric vehicles from each brand, Carwow decided to see which one is the quickest. On paper, the RS E-Tron GT seems to have the advantage. It is powered by...
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 E Performance Spied, Slated To Pack 671 Plug-In Hybrid Ponies
Electrification is the future and Mercedes-AMG is embracing it as spy photographers have snapped the upcoming GT 53 E Performance. The plug-in hybrid is heavily disguised, but it will follow in the footsteps of the SL 53 E Performance that was spied undisguised earlier this year. That being said, the...
Top Speed
Here Are 10 Unique Things You Should Know About The R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R
The Nissan GTR is synonymous with ‘Godzilla’ for a good reason. While the R32 GT-R was not the first Nissan Skyline GT-R, it most definitely kick-started the GT-R brand into superstardom. The first skyline GT-R was unveiled in 1969 at the Tokyo Motorshow, named the Skyline 2000 GTR, it absolutely dominated in the Japanese domestic touring races with 52 wins. The 2000 GTR was nicknamed the “hakosuka” GTR which translates to “box-shaped GTR ''. Now, these cars are worth upwards of six figures. Well, enough about the R32 GTR’s great-grandparents, let's get down to the superstar. Here are 10 things everyone should know about the famous R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R.
MotorAuthority
The Nissan GT-R is back on sale for 2023
Reports of the Nissan GT-R's death were greatly exaggerated. The all-conquering sports car returns to Nissan's lineup for the 2023 model year. Nissan in June announced that both the 370Z and GT-R were “sold out,” which made sense for the 370Z as the automaker had already revealed the redesigned 2023 Z. However, with no successor in sight for the GT-R, speculation soon surfaced that Godzilla might be dead.
Top Speed
Three Rare Chrysler Ghias Could Fetch Millions on the Auction Block
With models like the Pacifica or the 300 sedan, Chrysler isn’t exactly a company worth writing home about these days. But during its long history, the company had a lot of cool cars, like the Newport, the New Yorker, the Imperial, and even the more recent Crossfire. Back in the 1950s and early 1960s, Carrozzeria Ghia helped Chrysler build some of the coolest, best-looking models ever. A trans-Atlantic trio of rare, mid-century Chrysler Ghia show cars will be the highlights of the Scottsdale Auction on January 26, 2023. The three cars are part of the prestigious Ramshead Collection.
