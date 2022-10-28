Read full article on original website
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
Start holiday shopping with locally made pottery show in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a unique holiday gift for that person on your list who’s impossible to buy for? You may find a winning handmade gift at the West Michigan Potters Guild show this week. The show features over 40 potters’ homemade, one-of-a-kind ceramics, ranging from...
New Holland Brewing’s beer garden ready for Michigan winters with retractable roof
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Just in time for snow, the New Holland Brewing Company’s Grand Rapids Brewpub has added a retractable roof to allow for year-round outdoor dining. The roof allows the location’s beer garden to be used in all seasons, regardless of rain or snow. The...
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
Michigan marries two large industries to become agritourism hot spot
When Justin Wendzel was working his family farm as a young man he didn’t understand his father’s “crazy” idea to buy a pumpkin display business. After all, they were produce farmers selling tomatoes, sweet corn, squash and green beans by the roadside. His father, David, had...
The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers
Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
Kalamazoo County residents targeted in Facebook messenger video call scam
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pair of Kalamazoo County residents were duped by hackers using artificial video technology in a scheme popping up on Facebook's Messenger app. A Kalamazoo County man, who didn't want to be identified for privacy reasons, received a Facebook Messenger video call from a friend, who looked exactly like her, he said.
Green bike boxes, ‘cat tracks’ added to guide cyclists on downtown Kalamazoo streets
KALAMAZOO, MI -- New features meant to increase pedestrian safety have been painted on the streets in downtown Kalamazoo. Green bike boxes and “cat track” pavement markings were recently added to Westnedge Avenue and Park Street, where the one-way routes intersect with Kalamazoo Avenue and Michigan Avenue, which are also one-way streets.
Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished. They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.
Online survey connects Kent County families to child development resources
KENT COUNTY, MI - Family Futures, a nonprofit that works to support new parents, is partnering with 18 Kent County organizations to provide an online survey to help connect more families to parenting resources. The Kent County Parenting Support Site is a website that connects families to home-visiting resources, allowing...
Report of teens wearing ski masks, trying to open car doors, ends with police catching 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Six teens were taken into custody after a witness called police to report seeing teens, wearing ski masks, trying to get into cars in the Cutlerville area. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the teens were all from Grand Rapids and were two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
New store featuring sports team apparel, hats opens at Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, MI - Locker Room by LIDS has joined the lineup of retailers at Woodland Mall, offering a large selection of collegiate and professional sports team merchandise. The 1,1874 square-foot space officially opened to shoppers this past weekend in the Macy’s wing of the mall, inviting all to shop everything from custom team gear to novelty sports items.
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
Wolverine Worldwide cited for delay in tannery PFAS cleanup
ROCKFORD, MI — Wolverine Worldwide has earned a legal citation from Michigan environmental regulators for delaying the launch of a long-awaited system to remove contaminated groundwater entering the Rogue River where the company’s century-old shoe leather tannery once stood. On Oct. 19, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great...
Electricity rates, grid reliability: Michigan residents invited to raise energy concerns
Michigan residents who need financial help with their energy bills can sign up for assistance at a pair of upcoming public events, which are also meant to offer them a chance to raise concerns about energy matters with state utility regulators. The Michigan Public Service Commission will host “energy assistance...
17-year-old shot, killed while biking on Wyoming road near Grand River
Also, police are saying that a car was believed to have fled the scene, but they cannot confirm that it is connected to the shooting.
A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946! What Was it Like Back Then?
Here is a little bit of fun for you. A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946. The War was over, the town was growing, things were at a more relaxed pace, and we didn't have expressways. How did we ever get around? Very well, thank you. Grand Rapids was on the move.
Día de los Muertos Festival brings out Grand Rapids community to honor dead family, friends
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Hundreds gathered in Grand Rapids’ Roosevelt Park on Sunday for the Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead Festival on the city’s Southwest Side. Día de los Muertos is a holiday that originated in Mexico traditionally celebrated to honor family and/or friends who have died. It is observed around the world on Nov. 1 and 2. Loved ones come together to build altars that celebrate the life and memory of the dead.
West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
