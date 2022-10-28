ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers

Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
THREE RIVERS, MI
MLive

New store featuring sports team apparel, hats opens at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, MI - Locker Room by LIDS has joined the lineup of retailers at Woodland Mall, offering a large selection of collegiate and professional sports team merchandise. The 1,1874 square-foot space officially opened to shoppers this past weekend in the Macy’s wing of the mall, inviting all to shop everything from custom team gear to novelty sports items.
KENTWOOD, MI
MLive

Día de los Muertos Festival brings out Grand Rapids community to honor dead family, friends

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Hundreds gathered in Grand Rapids’ Roosevelt Park on Sunday for the Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead Festival on the city’s Southwest Side. Día de los Muertos is a holiday that originated in Mexico traditionally celebrated to honor family and/or friends who have died. It is observed around the world on Nov. 1 and 2. Loved ones come together to build altars that celebrate the life and memory of the dead.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

