New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
This TikTok-famous vegan donut company just opened a store in Brooklyn
Despite amassing a pretty large fanbase on TikTok and other forms of social media after opening in Baltimore in 2020 (and all throughout the pandemic), it took Black-owned business Cloudy Donut two full years to finally establish a presence in New York. It was all worth the wait, though, as...
A giant new food hall is opening in Williamsburg
Another day, another food hall opening announcement. This time around, what is by many considered to be Brooklyn's buzziest (and most Manhattan-like) neighborhood will become home to the aptly dubbed Williamsburg Market, a 15,000-square-foot culinary extravaganza set to officially open on November 3 at 103 North 3rd Street between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.
Let me tell you—all the good cocktails already exist
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that “foam” no longer cuts it as eye-rolling shorthand for restaurant snobbery.
Broadway’s Into the Woods is now offering rush tickets!
The magic of New York City Center Encores! Into the Woods is now more attainable—the show now offers $59 rush tickets!. The acclaimed Sondheim revival at the St. James Theatre, currently starring Patina Miller and Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d’Arcy James as the Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella (Denée Benton joins beginning on November 21) and Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, has recaptured our imaginations.
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been selected!
New York City has found its next Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree—and it’s from New York!. Standing 82 feet tall and weighing 14 tons, the Norway Spruce is currently waiting to be cut down in Queensbury, New York, which is three-and-a-half hours north of NYC between Glens Falls and Lake George.
5 things to see at the colorful, immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in Brooklyn
An immersive exhibit about famed artist Frida Kahlo is now open in Brooklyn, and this one is different than the other immersive art experiences you may have seen around town. Instead of projecting artworks in large scale (like Immersive Klimt, also on view right now), the show is presented without reproductions of Kahlo’s art. Instead, “Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon“ offers an immersive biography of the artist through historical photographs, original films, artistic installations, collector’s items, virtual reality and music. Here's what you'll see in the exhibit:
New study claims NYC streets aren't that dirty and we're all confused
A new report by the mayor's office claims that only 1.5% of New York City's streets are considered "filthy." For what it's worth, we are 100% convinced there's something off with the numbers: have you not noticed the piles of garbage that comfortably sit on curbs all throughout the city each day?
An iconic Parisian café just opened a pop-up in NYC
Even folks who have never been to Paris have probably heard of the iconic French café and tea house, Angelina, known for its decadent hot chocolate and Mont Blanc dessert (originally created in the Piedmont region of Italy, the treat is made with sweetened chestnut purée vermicelli topped with whipped cream).
Fall foliage is at its peak in Central Park, so get there ASAP
This fall, embrace the magic of strolling through Central Park while crisp colorful leaves drift through the air. Most of the park's fall foliage is at its peak right now, meaning you should get there ASAP to experience this autumnal wonderland in the heart of Manhattan. The Central Park Conservancy's...
An immersive pop-up bar inspired by 'The Santa Clause' films is opening in NYC next month
The holiday season is officially starting and we've got just the right activity to get you into the groove of things. Starting November 15 through January 15, Bucket Listers is transforming Pier 15 at 78 South Street into Winter Wonderland at Watermark that’ll be a festive destination inspired by The Santa Clauses, the upcoming Disney series based on the popular The Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen. Tickets, which include entry and a complimentary cup of hot cocoa, start at $20 per person and can already be purchased right here.
10 phenomenal foggy photos of NYC this morning
Fog descended across Manhattan early this morning enveloping the island in a spooky, soupy shell—and spurring Instagrammers to snap some spectacular photos of the weather wonder. The fog was so thick around New York City early this morning that the visibility dropped to under half a mile in most...
NYC rent prices are finally going down!
The trend is still a very slow one, but it's clearly happening: rent prices all across New York City are finally going down. It's been a long road, we know. Two different recent studies suggest that the local real estate market is (finally!) cooling off. First off, a report from the Real Deal points to numbers that indicate that the national median rent for one bedrooms has decreased by .07% in the last month and by .8% when looking at two-bedroom apartments.
This Brooklyn-based TikToker just released a music video ode to NYC
New York City is hella resilient. For two years, the city and her residents fought hard to survive, and now there’s much to celebrate about it. That’s what Ariana Di Lorenzo (aka Ariana and the Rose) wants everyone to see in her new music video “If New York Is Dead, Then Bury Me With Her.”
A new retail concept in Bed-Stuy highlights the work of up-and-coming designers
Seed Brklyn is a new 5,000-square-foot hybrid retail space, speakeasy-themed café and art gallery that seeks to “nurture some of Brooklyn’s brightest and emerging creatives all while honoring the borough’s rich history of cultural architects that have influenced the world as we know it today,” reads a press release about the launch.
Phil Rosenthal on his favorite NYC food shops and the best sandwich in the world
It's not an act: Phil Rosenthal, the creator and writer behind hit Everybody Loves Raymond and the current star of Netflix food show Somebody Feed Phil, really is as sweet as he appears to be on screen. Rosenthal's honest disposition is mostly apparent while he greets a remarkable number of...
NYC is the second most unaffordable city for renters looking to buy a starter home
With rent prices at an all-time high here in NYC, buying a home or apartment is an attractive option. Unfortunately, buying a starter home, where you can build up equity and have something of your own, is actually not in the cards for most New Yorkers. In fact, a new study from Point2, an international real estate search portal, shows that NYC is the second most unaffordable city in the U.S. for renters looking to buy a starter home.
Brace yourselves for a fairly warm November in NYC
We all know how frigid New York can get and so, when we hear that the month of November is going to be unseasonably warm, we tend to forget about what that all means on a climate change scale and just revel in the fact that we won't have to wear our scarves, gloves and boots for a bit longer this year.
Eight last-minute NYC-themed Halloween costumes
Halloween is just a few days away and the Halloween parties are already starting. Don't have a costume? Don't freak out. The Time Out team is here to help. Inspired by the Village Halloween Paraders, we pulled together eight very topical New York costumes that you can create in just a few hours and be the hit of the party. For each one, we’re sharing how-to tips, plus we’ve organized the costumes by difficulty level on a scale of one to five pumpkins (five being the most intensive). Here’s how to DIY your way to a really gourd time.
Daylight saving time ends this Sunday
It’s our yearly reminder that it’s about to get darker sooner. Daylight Savings Time, that awful tradition of setting our clocks back and forth, ends on Sunday, November 6, at precisely 2am. The clock will turn back to 1am, confusing partiers, and giving the rest of us an “extra” hour of sleep. Yes, we’ll get more sunshine in the morning but we’ll have to leave work in darkness.
A NYC skeleton tells us about its favorite Halloween activities around town
Brooklyn residents are very familiar with Mister Bones, the hilarious skeleton that gets up to ridiculously funny pranks every day in October by Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the neighborhood it currently resides in. Whether dressed up as an iconic movie character or "playing dead" in a ridiculous costume, Mister Bones knows how to entertain.
