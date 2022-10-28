ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out New York

A giant new food hall is opening in Williamsburg

Another day, another food hall opening announcement. This time around, what is by many considered to be Brooklyn's buzziest (and most Manhattan-like) neighborhood will become home to the aptly dubbed Williamsburg Market, a 15,000-square-foot culinary extravaganza set to officially open on November 3 at 103 North 3rd Street between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

Let me tell you—all the good cocktails already exist

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that “foam” no longer cuts it as eye-rolling shorthand for restaurant snobbery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Broadway’s Into the Woods is now offering rush tickets!

The magic of New York City Center Encores! Into the Woods is now more attainable—the show now offers $59 rush tickets!. The acclaimed Sondheim revival at the St. James Theatre, currently starring Patina Miller and Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d’Arcy James as the Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella (Denée Benton joins beginning on November 21) and Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, has recaptured our imaginations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

5 things to see at the colorful, immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in Brooklyn

An immersive exhibit about famed artist Frida Kahlo is now open in Brooklyn, and this one is different than the other immersive art experiences you may have seen around town. Instead of projecting artworks in large scale (like Immersive Klimt, also on view right now), the show is presented without reproductions of Kahlo’s art. Instead, “Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon“ offers an immersive biography of the artist through historical photographs, original films, artistic installations, collector’s items, virtual reality and music. Here's what you'll see in the exhibit:
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

An immersive pop-up bar inspired by 'The Santa Clause' films is opening in NYC next month

The holiday season is officially starting and we've got just the right activity to get you into the groove of things. Starting November 15 through January 15, Bucket Listers is transforming Pier 15 at 78 South Street into Winter Wonderland at Watermark that’ll be a festive destination inspired by The Santa Clauses, the upcoming Disney series based on the popular The Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen. Tickets, which include entry and a complimentary cup of hot cocoa, start at $20 per person and can already be purchased right here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

10 phenomenal foggy photos of NYC this morning

Fog descended across Manhattan early this morning enveloping the island in a spooky, soupy shell—and spurring Instagrammers to snap some spectacular photos of the weather wonder. The fog was so thick around New York City early this morning that the visibility dropped to under half a mile in most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

NYC rent prices are finally going down!

The trend is still a very slow one, but it's clearly happening: rent prices all across New York City are finally going down. It's been a long road, we know. Two different recent studies suggest that the local real estate market is (finally!) cooling off. First off, a report from the Real Deal points to numbers that indicate that the national median rent for one bedrooms has decreased by .07% in the last month and by .8% when looking at two-bedroom apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

NYC is the second most unaffordable city for renters looking to buy a starter home

With rent prices at an all-time high here in NYC, buying a home or apartment is an attractive option. Unfortunately, buying a starter home, where you can build up equity and have something of your own, is actually not in the cards for most New Yorkers. In fact, a new study from Point2, an international real estate search portal, shows that NYC is the second most unaffordable city in the U.S. for renters looking to buy a starter home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Eight last-minute NYC-themed Halloween costumes

Halloween is just a few days away and the Halloween parties are already starting. Don't have a costume? Don't freak out. The Time Out team is here to help. Inspired by the Village Halloween Paraders, we pulled together eight very topical New York costumes that you can create in just a few hours and be the hit of the party. For each one, we’re sharing how-to tips, plus we’ve organized the costumes by difficulty level on a scale of one to five pumpkins (five being the most intensive). Here’s how to DIY your way to a really gourd time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Daylight saving time ends this Sunday

It’s our yearly reminder that it’s about to get darker sooner. Daylight Savings Time, that awful tradition of setting our clocks back and forth, ends on Sunday, November 6, at precisely 2am. The clock will turn back to 1am, confusing partiers, and giving the rest of us an “extra” hour of sleep. Yes, we’ll get more sunshine in the morning but we’ll have to leave work in darkness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

