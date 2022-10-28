ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit arts and music things to do this weekend, Oct. 28-30

By Duante Beddingfield, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
October's final weekend brings music, art and Halloween fun to Detroit's cultural institutions.

Here are four attractions in the fine arts to check out this weekend:

Halloween with the DSO

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is leaning all the way into Halloween this weekend with three different musical events celebrating the occasion. Friday night at 8 p.m., The Cube at Orchestra Hall will host a screening of F.W. Murnau’s highly influential silent film classic “Nosferatu” with a new score performed live by the Andrew Alden Ensemble. The score will blend classical chamber music with rock and elements of jazz; the screening marks the film’s 100th anniversary. Tickets are $20.

Children are encouraged to wear costumes to Rock O’Ween with Miss Paula and the Candy Bandits at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Cube. The band will play children’s songs in rock-'n'-roll style during the one-hour concert. Tickets are $12.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, a costume contest and other activities will precede the one-hour presentation of Halloween at Hogwarts in Orchestra Hall. Conductor Erin Freeman and the DSO will offer musical selections from the Harry Potter films and more. Tickets start at $20.

All performances take place within Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Tickets are available at dso.org.

Exploring Black abolitionists through art

Detroit artist Mario Moore’s “Midnight and Canaan” exhibition runs through Nov. 5 at the David Klein Gallery, 1520 Washington Blvd. in Detroit. The show examines the history of the Underground Railroad in the border cities of Detroit and Windsor, Canada, and the Black abolitionist movement community that existed across both communities.

Admission is free; the gallery is open through Saturday, noon-5:30 p.m. More information at dkgallery.com.

An art exhibit 30 years in the making

Celebrating 30 years of impactful visual arts offerings, Detroit’s Carr Center, 15 E. Kirby St., will host Homecoming Part 2 on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be served during the retrospective curated by Lina Stephens. Work from artists such as Carrie Mae Weems, Carole Harris, Mindy Mitchell, Hugh Grannum, Andrew Evans, Morgan Bouldes, Robin McDaniel, Pat Kabore, Toyin Akintoroye, Ray Wells, Marian Stephens and more will be on display. Admission is free. More information at thecarrcenter.org.

Virtuoso violin

Chamber Music Detroit will present the multi-award-winning Merz Trio from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Schaver Music Recital Hall, 480 W. Hancock St. in Detroit. Brilliant young violinist Jordan Bak will join the group for a program of solos, trios and Schumann’s “Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 47.”

In-person tickets are $10 for students, $30 for adults and $25 for seniors. The concert can also be viewed virtually, with digital access through Nov. 7, for $12. Purchase at chambermusicdetroit.org.

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

Community Policy