hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision
A 28-year-old Rexburg man died after hitting a moose Tuesday morning near Ashton. The post Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire
East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days. What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner. Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully...
eastidahonews.com
Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search
IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information. Faller went camping with...
KIVI-TV
In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.
To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!. Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near...
eastidahonews.com
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Woman shares ghostly encounter in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Many years ago in downtown Idaho Falls, a young orphan girl around 11 or 12 was allegedly murdered in what was then the Rogers Hotel and buried in a wall in the tunnels underneath the city. Kathy Nave is the owner of Ghost Walk Idaho Falls,...
eastidahonews.com
$60,000 in losses reported following haystack fire deemed ‘suspicious’ by officials
FORT HALL — On Oct. 31, Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a haystack fire at 7:40 p.m. FHFD and North Bannock County both responded to the residence located on the Fort Hall Reservation. Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading down the stack while the farmers used...
eastidahonews.com
What the grandfather of a Delphi murder victim told East Idaho News 6 months ago
IDAHO FALLS — Sitting at a table in a large conference room six months ago, Mike Patty told EastIdahoNews.com he was confident police would find the person who killed his granddaughter. Patty spoke with me during CrimeCon in Las Vegas. He and his family were there to talk about...
eastidahonews.com
Shoshone-Bannock teen’s passion is to make sure the past is not forgotten
FORT HALL (Idaho Ed News) — The late Agnes Lavatta rarely spoke about her time at the Fort Hall Boarding School. Her silence and anxious handwringing when the topic came up said plenty. Today, a chimney and a few dilapidated buildings with boarded windows are all that remains on...
Police investigating death threat spray-painted on Rep. Manwaring's downtown Pocatello billboard
America’s increasingly ugly political climate that on Friday made headlines with a man assaulting the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now reared its head in Pocatello. State Rep. Dustin Manwaring’s downtown Pocatello billboard supporting his re-election campaign was vandalized this past weekend with a spray-painted death threat against him. The text on the billboard read “Re-elect Manwaring,” but the vandals crossed out the word “Re-elect” and spray-painted the...
eastidahonews.com
Von Mortensen
Harlo Von Mortensen, 81, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022, after 15 years of battling cancer. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Ivy Wood Ward, 1291 W. 65th S. in Idaho Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Basalt Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Opening statements begin Tuesday in murder case after jury is picked
IDAHO FALLS — After spending hours in the morning and part of the afternoon, a jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused of murder. Jake Eilander, 37, was present during the jury selection process in a Bonneville County courtroom Monday. Eilander is scheduled for a two-week trial with District Judge Stevan Thompson.
Man injured in wreck on I-15 near Blackfoot
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022, on northbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 94 in Bingham County, near Blackfoot. A 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV on busy residential street in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A man was injured Tuesday in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on a busy residential street in Pocatello, according to local police. A man riding a motorcycle was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following a collision with a Nissan Rogue near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Jefferson Avenue shortly before noon, Pocatello police said. The extent of the man’s injuries...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
This week in 1922, three men from Idaho Falls were held up and robbed of $40 in the Blackfoot railroad yards. The men were laborers who had been working the potato harvest near Idaho Falls and were going south Oct. 28 on a freight train they’d hopped. “The highwayman got on the train with them at Idaho Falls, and upon pulling into the yards he lined them up with a pistol and relieved them of their money,” a special dispatch in the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported. “The robber is supposed to have gone back north on a passenger train. Officers along the line have been notified to be on the lookout for the robber.”
eastidahonews.com
Human trafficking documentary screening happening in Rexburg
REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet. A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.
See What A&E’s “Ghostbusters” Cameras Caught at Idaho’s Haunted Pocatello High School
One of Idaho's most famous TV locations is haunted but according to Stacker.com it is not Idaho's Old Penitentiary like myself and many others would have thought. It also is not an old mining 'ghost town' that would have been my second guess. Nope it is a high school. Pocatello...
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg to celebrate pioneer heritage with ‘Saints on the Seas’
REXBURG — This coming Thursday through Monday, the city of Rexburg invites the community to celebrate east Idaho’s pioneer heritage — pioneers from the past and today’s pioneers. The celebration begins Thursday with a performance of “Saints on the Seas,” an oratorio by Kurt Bestor and...
eastidahonews.com
Trial begins for local man accused in shooting death behind Planet Fitness
IDAHO FALLS – The trial for an Idaho Falls man accused of second-degree murder began Tuesday. Jake Eilander, 37, appeared clean-shaven, as opposed to his thick-bearded mugshot, during his first day of trial. He was indicted on charges of second-degree murder on June 17, after the alleged shooting death of 44-year-old Ulysses Rangel behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls on March 30.
