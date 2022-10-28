Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
(CNN) — The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, could have federal charges filed against him by the US attorney in San Francisco as soon as Monday, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. The federal charges against...
WISH-TV
Bolsonaro remains silent after Brazil presidential election loss
(CNN) — More than a day after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was pronounced the winner of Brazil’s 2022 presidential election, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has yet to publicly acknowledge his loss. The President’s delay in conceding Sunday’s race has contributed to fears that he will not cooperate with...
WISH-TV
Paul Pelosi suspect charged with attempting to kidnap House speaker
(CNN) — The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping following last week’s break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home, the US attorney’s office announced on Monday. David DePape, 42, was charged...
