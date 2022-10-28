ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Bucs' OLB Shaq Barrett suffers torn Achilles, out for season

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sgnwu_0iqMfK7O00

The bad news for the Buccaneers kept coming Friday when ESPN's Adam Schefter said linebacker Shaq Barrett was done for the season and possibly into next season.

According to Schefter, Barrett suffered a torn Achilles during Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury would keep Barrett out anywhere from seven to nine months minimum.

Barrett was playing well for the Bucs in 2022. He had 31 tackles, 3 sacks, and 1 forced fumble until his injury Thursday. With Barrett out, the Bucs will hope Carl Nassib, Genard Avery and Anthony Nelson can help fill in the production.

Losing Barrett will make the Bucs chances of salvaging the season even more difficult. The defense had started the season playing well, but in the last few weeks, it's been abysmal. Thursday night, the Ravens ran for 231 yards and passed for 238 yards against Tampa's defense in the 27-22 victory.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Look for Astros to rebound in WS Game 4

Not only did Philadelphia regain the series lead, maybe more importantly, they regained momentum. The Phillies spanked the Astros on Tuesday, 7-0, in Game 2 and are just two wins away from winning their first World Series since 2008. The Phillies hit five home runs on Tuesday, the bullpen still has yet to allow a run in the World Series, and Bryce Harper continues to be the best player this postseason.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy