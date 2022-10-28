ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago opens POP! Heights Park on Far South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago opened a new park on the city's Far South Side on Saturday. POP! Heights Park is a 21,000 square foot park at 11227 South Halsted Street. POP! Heights Park is part of an initiative to re-purpose nearly one million square feet of blighted areas on the Far South Side to spur economic growth and repopulate communities. The park is accessible to thousands of people living in Roseland, Morgan Park and West Pullman.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Northwest Side Homeowners Can Get Financial Relief For Unpaid Property Taxes

JEFFERSON PARK — Northwest Side homeowners with delinquent property taxes could get financial help under a new program. The Delinquent Tax Loan Program, which began in January from the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program, was developed for homeowners at risk of losing their homes because they’re unable to pay property taxes in Jefferson Park, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin and parts of Portage Park and Dunning.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four people overdose at bar in Chicago's River North

Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar. Chicago fire officials they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/4-hospitalized-for-overdoses-at-river-north-bar-chicago-fire-officials.
CHICAGO, IL
globalphile.com

Avondale and Irving Park Neighborhoods in Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood “just earned a spot as the 16th coolest neighborhood in the world for 2022, part of Time Out’s annual ranking of neighborhoods across six continents.” It is a Northwest Side enclave known for its Polish and Latino populations, with a growing food scene and laid-back feel. There excellent restaurants, trendy bars and several micro-breweries and distileries.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

2,200 Apartments And Hotel Are Coming Near Bally’s Chicago Casino Site In River West

RIVER WEST — City Council approved plans Wednesday that could bring more than 2,000 apartments and a hotel within walking distance of the future Chicago casino site. While not yet designed, Shapack Partners hopes to build four residential towers within two planned development areas near the Milwaukee/Grand/Halsted intersection in River West. The development would also convert a former Salvation Army building at 509 N. Union Ave. into a 141-room boutique hotel.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

4 People Hospitalized After Overdosing At River North Nightclub, Reports Say

RIVER NORTH — Four people were hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday after overdosing at a River North nightclub, according to reports. About 2:50 a.m., police and paramedics were called to Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., where four people had overdosed, according to the Sun-Times. One woman was unconscious on a couch and two men were unconscious on the ground, according to CBS2.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Developer Unveils Plans For Andersonville Trader Joe’s As Neighbors Discuss Impact To Small Businesses

ANDERSONVILLE — Plans to bring a Trader Joe’s to Andersonville are coming into focus as the alderman weighs a rezoning to allow for the project. A developer wants the city’s approval to redevelop the U.S. Bank at 5340 N. Clark St. into a combination Trader Joe’s and bank building. The project would replace the existing bank plus a home and parking lot just west of the building on Ashland Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy