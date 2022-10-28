RIVER NORTH — Four people were hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday after overdosing at a River North nightclub, according to reports. About 2:50 a.m., police and paramedics were called to Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., where four people had overdosed, according to the Sun-Times. One woman was unconscious on a couch and two men were unconscious on the ground, according to CBS2.

