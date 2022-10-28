ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Independent

Jerry Lee Lewis alive after false death report

Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis is alive, his rep has said, after the “Great Balls of Fire” singer became the victim of a false death report.A report from US publication TMZ initially said the 87-year-old had died today (26 October) at home in Memphis.However, an update from the outlet said that: “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case.”Lewis’s representatives confirmed the situation to Page Six, saying: “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls*** anonymous tip.”Considered one of the...
The Boot

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]

Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Variety

15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments

Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
