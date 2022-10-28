ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, PA

Hanover man dies five days after he was struck by car, coroner says

By Katia Parks, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax7Eh_0iqMfAI800

An 18-year-old who was struck by a car while crossing a street in Hanover Borough died Thursday after suffering severe injuries, according to York County Coroner's Officer.

Dylan Flickinger was attempting to cross the street on Saturday when he was struck by a 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by Kevin Shaeffer of Westminster, Maryland.

Flickinger was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk, police said.

The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma, and the manner is accidental, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Background:18 year old pedestrian struck by car suffers serious injuries, Hanover police say

The crash happened at 9:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street.

Flickinger was flown to WellSpan York Hospital.

After five days of therapeutic and life-saving measures, he succumbed to his injuries, according to Gay.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

69-year-old motorcyclist dies in central Pa. crash

A motorcycle crash in Lancaster County resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man, officials said Monday. The man, only identified as a Lititz resident, was riding a motorcycle on Route 222 North around 5:17 p.m. Friday, Manheim Township police said. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle changed lanes around...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene

"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Two Shots Fired Incidents In Frederick Under Investigation

Police say they don’t appear to be related. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are seeking the public’s assistance in two shots-fired incidents last month. . In one, officers responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village at 1:30 AM Saturday, October 15th. They located numerous shell casings and evidence that a building and vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
FREDERICK, MD
FOX 43

1 dead following three-vehicle crash

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
MANHEIM, PA
wfmd.com

20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40

Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
HANCOCK, MD
Nottingham MD

Woman carjacked by 4 suspects in Parkville, purse snatched in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just after 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, an individual unsuccessfully attempted to open a window and multiple doors to a residence in the 7800-block of Babikow Road in Rosedale (21237). The suspect then left the area at just after 5:15 a.m.
PARKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time

PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
PARKVILLE, MD
abc27.com

One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Pickup burned for insurance money in Fairfield

Two men are accused by state police of conspiring to set a pickup truck on fire in Fairfield in August so one of them could collect insurance money and purchase a new vehicle, according to court papers. Jerry A. Boring, 58, of Fairfield, got about $4,900 for his 1997 Dodge...
FAIRFIELD, PA
PennLive.com

Teen pedestrian dies days after central Pa. crash

An 18-year-old hit by a car while crossing a York County street last weekend has died, the coroner’s office said Friday. Dylan Flickinger, of Hanover, had been trying to cross the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when he was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6 around 9:11 p.m. Saturday, the coroner’s office said.
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

Cause of Lancaster County house fire under investigation

A home in West Hempfield Township was damaged by fire early Saturday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South 15th Street, just before 3:30 a.m. West Hempfield Deputy Fire Chief Barry Carter says there were heavy flames coming from the second floor when they arrived. According to Carter,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy