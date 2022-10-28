Hanover man dies five days after he was struck by car, coroner says

An 18-year-old who was struck by a car while crossing a street in Hanover Borough died Thursday after suffering severe injuries, according to York County Coroner's Officer.

Dylan Flickinger was attempting to cross the street on Saturday when he was struck by a 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by Kevin Shaeffer of Westminster, Maryland.

Flickinger was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk, police said.

The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma, and the manner is accidental, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Background:18 year old pedestrian struck by car suffers serious injuries, Hanover police say

The crash happened at 9:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street.

Flickinger was flown to WellSpan York Hospital.

After five days of therapeutic and life-saving measures, he succumbed to his injuries, according to Gay.