Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in 2019 Tiki Lane murder

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

An Escambia County Circuit judge sentenced a Pensacola man to 12 years in prison Friday as a principal to third-degree murder in a 2019 drug deal gone bad .

Reggie Lewis was found guilty of being a principal to Malik Jenkins' murder during the commission of another felony.

On Oct. 27, 2019, Lewis, Ladarryl Paige and Christopher Staten were driving to Tiki Lane and Travis Street to meet Jenkins to buy marijuana, according to Lewis' arrest report.

During the exchange, Staten shot Jenkins in the head and chest. EMS later took Jenkins to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Lewis' arrest: Three men arrested for alleged Sunday murder in drug deal gone bad

Another lengthy sentence: Pensacola man sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine

"Today is the anniversary of my son breathing his last breath," Janice Brown, Jenkins' mother, told the judge during the sentencing hearing. "I want justice for my baby."

Lewis will serve just under nine years of his 12-year sentence after Circuit Judge Jennie Kinsey gave him 1,097 days of credit for his time served in Escambia County Jail.

Staten pleaded no contest Sept. 1 to murder during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison with 1,004 days of credit.

Paige pleaded no contest Jan. 24 to principal murder during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to five years in prison with 1,069 days of credit.

"There is a lot of pain in this room," Kinsey said just before she sentenced Lewis. "I hope everyone begins to heal."

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in 2019 Tiki Lane murder

Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

