El Paso, TX

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... naw, it's SpaceX mission soaring across southern New Mexico

By Aaron A. Bedoya, El Paso Times
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TcfoH_0iqMf6qT00

Did you see the night sky in southern New Mexico Thursday?

For those who missed the stunning light show, check out the video above, which shows the object above El Paso.

For those lucky enough to have witnessed the spectacular sight, no, it wasn't a UFO.

SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from its base in California on Thursday.

Around 7 p.m., the Falcon 9 booster could be seen across southern New Mexico and El Paso skies.

Thursday night's mission was the eighth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and now six Starlink missions, according to the SpaceX website.

