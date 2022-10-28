Intermountain Conference football statistical leaders through Week 8

Here are the Intermountain Conference leaders through eight weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Soobum Im

Passing yards

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (105 - 172) 1,653 yards

Connor Crum, Mountain View - (116 - 184) 1,365 yards

Colton Horner, Redmond - (72 - 153) 1,088 yards

Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - (69 - 149) 764 yards

Tommy Morris, Caldera - (58 - 125) 733 yards

Logan Malinowski, Bend - (41 - 82) 717 yards

Passing TDs

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 21 TDs (5 interceptions)

Connor Crum, Mountain View - 18 TDs (3 interceptions)

Logan Malinowski, Bend - 10 TDs (4 interceptions)

Colton Horner, Redmond - 7 TDs (6 interceptions)

Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - 5 TDs (7 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 901 yards on 178 carries

Sam Stephens, Summit - 776 yards on 132 carries

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 755 yards on 123 carries

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 590 yards on 97 carries

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 528 yards on 61 carries

Austin Baker, Bend - 436 yards on 44 carries

Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 426 yards on 74 carries

Max Paskewich, Mountain View - 318 yards on 76 carries

Darik Taroli, Caldera - 306 yards on 87 carries

Rushing TDs

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 16 TDs

Sam Stephens, Summit - 12 TDs

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 8 TDs

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 8 TDs

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 8 TDs

Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 5 TDs

Chip Allers, Summit - 4 TDs

Austin Baker, Bend - 4 TDs

Max Paskewich, Mountain View - 4 TDs

Trey Lucas, Bend - 3 TDs

Logan Malinowski, Bend - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 732 yards on 40 receptions

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 656 yards on 28 receptions

Blake Groshong, Bend - 372 yards on 22 receptions

Jack Foley, Mountain View - 359 yards on 24 receptions

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 352 yards on 23 receptions

Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 345 yards on 27 receptions

Greyson Harms, Mountain View - 262 yards on 22 receptions

Trace Benner, Caldera - 245 yards on 26 receptions

Charlie Crowell, Summit - 237 yards on 13 receptions

Kaden Alayan, Mountain View - 236 yards on 23 receptions

Sam Creech, Mountain View - 229 yards on 14 receptions

Brady White, Caldera - 206 yards on 13 receptions

Nick Hopper, Mountain View - 203 yards on 18 receptions

Receiving TDs

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 8 TDs

Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 8 TDs

Greyson Harms, Mountain View - 6 TDs

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 5 TDs

Jack Foley, Mountain View - 4 TDs

Blake Groshong, Bend - 4 TDs

Nick Hopper, Mountain View - 3 TDs

Tadhg Brown, Summit - 3 TDs

Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 3 TDs

Charlie Crowell, Summit - 3 TDs

Sam Creech, Mountain View - 3 TDs

Total tackles

Chad Spitz, Redmond - 79 tackles

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 76 tackles

Matthew Mathis, Ridgeview - 70 tackles

Kaleo Kelly, Bend - 67 tackles

Carter Nelson, Summit - 67 tackles

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 67 tackles

Austin Baker, Bend - 54 tackles

Ben Cockrum, Mountain View - 46 tackles

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 46 tackles

Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview - 45 tackles

Trenton Karpstein, Bend - 45 tackles

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 43 tackles

Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 43 tackles

Tackles for loss

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 19 tackles for loss

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 7 tackles for loss

Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 6 tackles for loss

Chip Allers, Summit - 6 tackles for loss

Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 5.5 tackles for loss

Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview - 5 tackles for loss

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 5 tackles for loss

Dakota Wedding, Redmond - 4 tackles for loss

Carter Nelson, Summit - 4 tackles for loss

Braden Bailey, Summit - 4 tackles for loss

Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss

Rylen Castino, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss

Sacks

Chip Allers, Summit - 10 sacks

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 8 sacks

Trenton Karpstein, Bend - 8 sacks

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 5.5 sacks

Erick Samayoa, Bend - 5 sacks

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 5 sacks

Blake Groshong, Bend - 4 sacks

Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 3.5 sacks

Easton Herberger, Mountain View - 3 sacks

Kaden Isola, Bend - 3 sacks

Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 2 sacks

Garren White, Mountain View - 2 sacks

Logan Malinowski, Bend - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Johnny Brabb, Redmond - 3 interceptions

Connor Crum, Mountain View – 2 interceptions

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 2 interceptions

Sam Cross, Summit – 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Chip Allers, Summit – 3 forced fumbles

Ryder Parazoo, Ridgeview - 2 forced fumbles

Spencer Elliott, Summit – 2 forced fumbles

Caleb Dickerson, Redmond - 2 forced fumbles

Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 2 forced fumbles

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 2 forced fumbles

Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 2 forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 3 fumble recoveries

Spencer Elliott, Summit – 2 fumble recoveries

Trenton Karpstein, Bend - 2 fumble recoveries

