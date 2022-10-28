Intermountain Conference football statistical leaders through Week 8
Here are the Intermountain Conference leaders through eight weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Passing yards
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (105 - 172) 1,653 yards
Connor Crum, Mountain View - (116 - 184) 1,365 yards
Colton Horner, Redmond - (72 - 153) 1,088 yards
Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - (69 - 149) 764 yards
Tommy Morris, Caldera - (58 - 125) 733 yards
Logan Malinowski, Bend - (41 - 82) 717 yards
Passing TDs
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 21 TDs (5 interceptions)
Connor Crum, Mountain View - 18 TDs (3 interceptions)
Logan Malinowski, Bend - 10 TDs (4 interceptions)
Colton Horner, Redmond - 7 TDs (6 interceptions)
Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - 5 TDs (7 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 901 yards on 178 carries
Sam Stephens, Summit - 776 yards on 132 carries
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 755 yards on 123 carries
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 590 yards on 97 carries
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 528 yards on 61 carries
Austin Baker, Bend - 436 yards on 44 carries
Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 426 yards on 74 carries
Max Paskewich, Mountain View - 318 yards on 76 carries
Darik Taroli, Caldera - 306 yards on 87 carries
Rushing TDs
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 16 TDs
Sam Stephens, Summit - 12 TDs
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 8 TDs
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 8 TDs
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 8 TDs
Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 5 TDs
Chip Allers, Summit - 4 TDs
Austin Baker, Bend - 4 TDs
Max Paskewich, Mountain View - 4 TDs
Trey Lucas, Bend - 3 TDs
Logan Malinowski, Bend - 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 732 yards on 40 receptions
Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 656 yards on 28 receptions
Blake Groshong, Bend - 372 yards on 22 receptions
Jack Foley, Mountain View - 359 yards on 24 receptions
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 352 yards on 23 receptions
Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 345 yards on 27 receptions
Greyson Harms, Mountain View - 262 yards on 22 receptions
Trace Benner, Caldera - 245 yards on 26 receptions
Charlie Crowell, Summit - 237 yards on 13 receptions
Kaden Alayan, Mountain View - 236 yards on 23 receptions
Sam Creech, Mountain View - 229 yards on 14 receptions
Brady White, Caldera - 206 yards on 13 receptions
Nick Hopper, Mountain View - 203 yards on 18 receptions
Receiving TDs
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 8 TDs
Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 8 TDs
Greyson Harms, Mountain View - 6 TDs
Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 5 TDs
Jack Foley, Mountain View - 4 TDs
Blake Groshong, Bend - 4 TDs
Nick Hopper, Mountain View - 3 TDs
Tadhg Brown, Summit - 3 TDs
Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 3 TDs
Charlie Crowell, Summit - 3 TDs
Sam Creech, Mountain View - 3 TDs
Total tackles
Chad Spitz, Redmond - 79 tackles
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 76 tackles
Matthew Mathis, Ridgeview - 70 tackles
Kaleo Kelly, Bend - 67 tackles
Carter Nelson, Summit - 67 tackles
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 67 tackles
Austin Baker, Bend - 54 tackles
Ben Cockrum, Mountain View - 46 tackles
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 46 tackles
Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview - 45 tackles
Trenton Karpstein, Bend - 45 tackles
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 43 tackles
Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 43 tackles
Tackles for loss
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 19 tackles for loss
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 7 tackles for loss
Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 6 tackles for loss
Chip Allers, Summit - 6 tackles for loss
Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 5.5 tackles for loss
Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview - 5 tackles for loss
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 5 tackles for loss
Dakota Wedding, Redmond - 4 tackles for loss
Carter Nelson, Summit - 4 tackles for loss
Braden Bailey, Summit - 4 tackles for loss
Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss
Rylen Castino, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss
Sacks
Chip Allers, Summit - 10 sacks
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 8 sacks
Trenton Karpstein, Bend - 8 sacks
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 5.5 sacks
Erick Samayoa, Bend - 5 sacks
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 5 sacks
Blake Groshong, Bend - 4 sacks
Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 3.5 sacks
Easton Herberger, Mountain View - 3 sacks
Kaden Isola, Bend - 3 sacks
Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 2 sacks
Garren White, Mountain View - 2 sacks
Logan Malinowski, Bend - 2 sacks
Interceptions
Johnny Brabb, Redmond - 3 interceptions
Connor Crum, Mountain View – 2 interceptions
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 2 interceptions
Sam Cross, Summit – 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Chip Allers, Summit – 3 forced fumbles
Ryder Parazoo, Ridgeview - 2 forced fumbles
Spencer Elliott, Summit – 2 forced fumbles
Caleb Dickerson, Redmond - 2 forced fumbles
Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 2 forced fumbles
Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 2 forced fumbles
Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 2 forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 3 fumble recoveries
Spencer Elliott, Summit – 2 fumble recoveries
Trenton Karpstein, Bend - 2 fumble recoveries
