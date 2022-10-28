Donald Trump joined a Tuesday podcast of The Chris Stigall Show to discuss everything from Twitter to Russia, but didn’t shut down an opportunity to spread a fact-free conspiracy theory about the violent break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home on Friday. “It’s weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks,” he said, reiterating speculation that the glass in Pelosi’s home was broken from the inside-out. “So it wasn’t a break-in it was a break-out,” he said. “If there’s even a little bit of truth to what’s being said, then it’s crazy. But… the window was broken in and it was strange that the cops were there, you know... So, I don’t know. He later added that it was just “the beginning, but it’s a sad situation.” Local and federal prosecutors, as well as local police, have said alleged intruder, David DePape, broke into the home in the early hours, and did not know Paul Pelosi, shutting down conspiracies shared (and then deleted) by people like Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr., who suggested DePape was engaged in some sort of tryst with Pelosi. Federal prosecutors say DePape himself told investigators he used a hammer to break a glass door, and that he wanted to detain and kidnap Mrs. Pelosi because she was the “leader of the pack of lies told by the Democratic Party.”

18 HOURS AGO