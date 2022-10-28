Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
The Fabulous Reason Why Kanye Can’t Sell His ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts
Kanye West isn’t just blocked from tweeting and posting on Instagram, as the disgraced rapper also can’t sell his “White Lives Matter” shirts... because two Black men own the trademark. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the radio show Civic Cipher in Phoenix, Arizona, were...
Daily Beast
Elon Musk Already Backtracking on $20 Twitter Verification After Stephen King Snub
Celebrities aren’t too hot on Elon Musk’s latest revenue idea for Twitter. The billionaire recently proposed charging users $20 per month to become verified users with a blue check mark. “Fuck that, they should pay me,” tweeted horror phenom Stephen King, who added that he disagrees with the entire premise of the plan, which effectively requires people with major followings to pay for the opportunity to generate content for the website. In response to the outrage, Musk defended the idea and then floated dropping the price to $8. “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” he asked, later clarifying that the additions would include priority in replies, mentions and searches, along with half as many ads and the ability to post long video and audio. “It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls,” Musk tweeted. Users pointed out that the expansion of the platform’s verification system would only generate $15 million a year for the site, worth about 30 hours of the platform’s annual ad revenue.
Daily Beast
Trevor Noah Reveals How Elon Musk Can Make Twitter Profitable
The Daily Show and its host Trevor Noah dropped its second of four live tapings from the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday night. And during his monologue, delivered like a stand-up comedy set, Noah—who is departing the political satire series later this year—focused his attention on edgelord and aspiring comic Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter acquisition.
Daily Beast
CNBC Anchor Apologizes for Getting Duped by Twitter Layoff Trolls
A CNBC anchor apologized on Monday after she was trolled into falsely reporting a wave of Twitter layoffs late last week. TechCheck anchor Deirdre Bosa was one of multiple journalists who initially reported that Elon Musk laid off an entire group of data engineers on his first full day as the self-described “Chief Twit.” The reporters cited two men standing outside of Twitter’s headquarters with boxes full of items—one of whom gave his name as “Rahul Ligma,” a reference to a crude joke. Neither of the men were actually ever Twitter employees.
Daily Beast
Elon Musk to the Rescue: Big Lie Fanatic Escapes Twitter Ban
One of the most hardcore conspiracy theorists and election deniers on the ballot this November thanked Elon Musk for “fixing” his Twitter ban just hours after the tech billionaire promised he was “looking into” it Monday. Mark Finchem, the GOP candidate for Arizona’s Secretary of State,...
Daily Beast
Elon Musk’s Paul Pelosi Tweet Shows We’re in a Post-Truth World
If we weren’t living in a post-truth world before last week, we definitely are now. The violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, coupled with the almost immediate invention of a conspiracy theory (boosted by billionaire Elon Musk, the brand new owner of Twitter), leaves no doubt that an alternate reality future is now our actual reality.
Daily Beast
Trump Predictably Floats Fact-Free Theories About Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump joined a Tuesday podcast of The Chris Stigall Show to discuss everything from Twitter to Russia, but didn’t shut down an opportunity to spread a fact-free conspiracy theory about the violent break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home on Friday. “It’s weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks,” he said, reiterating speculation that the glass in Pelosi’s home was broken from the inside-out. “So it wasn’t a break-in it was a break-out,” he said. “If there’s even a little bit of truth to what’s being said, then it’s crazy. But… the window was broken in and it was strange that the cops were there, you know... So, I don’t know. He later added that it was just “the beginning, but it’s a sad situation.” Local and federal prosecutors, as well as local police, have said alleged intruder, David DePape, broke into the home in the early hours, and did not know Paul Pelosi, shutting down conspiracies shared (and then deleted) by people like Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr., who suggested DePape was engaged in some sort of tryst with Pelosi. Federal prosecutors say DePape himself told investigators he used a hammer to break a glass door, and that he wanted to detain and kidnap Mrs. Pelosi because she was the “leader of the pack of lies told by the Democratic Party.”
Daily Beast
Fox News Panel Erupts After Greg Gutfeld Defends Elon Musk’s Misinformation
Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld on Monday claimed that Elon Musk’s spread of misinformation in a tweet about the attack on Paul Pelosi was him “trolling” Hillary Clinton, with Gutfeld insisting that Musk’s now deleted post was just a “joke” that Fox colleague Jessica Tarlov didn’t get.
Daily Beast
‘The Crown’ Recreates the Princess Diana Interview—and Makes Trouble for Prince Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry was facing renewed scrutiny over his and his wife Meghan’s commercial relationship with Netflix after it emerged that the screening giant’s tentpole show The Crown devoted two episodes in the new season to Princess Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which Harry denounced after it emerged Bashir secured it by using deceitful tactics.
Daily Beast
Fox News Loses Its Mind Over Cats on Campus: Kids ‘Need a Slap in the Face!’
Fox News, as is their wont, found the latest inoffensive thing to be inexplicably angry about on Tuesday: A study showing cats on college campuses may provide a benefit to students. The recent academic study in question found that petting cats could help relieve stress in students in similar ways...
Daily Beast
Taylor Swift Announces U.S. Dates for 2023 ‘Eras Tour’
Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced that she’s hitting the road with a massive stadium tour in 2023. The singer says the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be a “journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)” “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the U.S., with international dates to be announced as soon as we can,” Swift added in an Instagram post unveiling the tour, which is set to include Paramore, Haim, and Phoebe Bridgers as opening acts. She noted the tour had been “a long time coming” after her 2020 shows were canceled due to the pandemic. The new run of shows will begin on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona—the same place her last tour began in 2018. Swift has released four albums since her last tour, with songs from her new record “Midnights” making history by currently occupying all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100.
Daily Beast
Why It’s Totally Possible for Jon Stewart to Be President
The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur can’t stand Republicans and can’t stand Democrats. So who can he possibly see as a viable progressive presidential option for 2024? asks host Andy Levy in this episode of The New Abnormal podcast. Uygur’s top pick: Jon Stewart. “The problem with...
Daily Beast
The Luke Gulbranson #MeToo Drama on Bravo’s ‘Winter House’ Is a Giant Mess
Bravo’s Winter House, a crossover between Summer House and Southern Charm, rarely demands any reflection. The series, now in its second season, follows the cast members as they shack up in a luxurious lodge in Vermont, where booze-filled parties, fighting over primary bedrooms, skiing and, of course, hookups combine for vapid (but highly amusing) storylines.
Comments / 0