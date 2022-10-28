Read full article on original website
KMOV
Law enforcement group backs “YES” vote on recreational marijuana amendment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP) announced their support for voting yes on Amendment 3 on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot. If Amendment 3 passes, it will legalize the personal use of marijuana for people 21 and older. “We have watched as marijuana arrests and...
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
Columbia Missourian
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
Missouri governor says more mental health resources needed following deadly school shooting, not gun laws
After a St. Louis high school shooting left a student and a teacher dead, what does Missouri's top leader want done to prevent it from happening again?
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
Which Missouri judges could be retained? 52 up for new terms
Judges up for retention in the Nov. 8 election include those representing the Supreme Court of Missouri, five circuit courts and three courts of appeals districts.
KMOV
Students make voice heard at town hall, Rep. Bush takes aim at Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of community members poured onto the campus of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley on Thursday to hear students and area superintendents speak about the cause and prevention of school shootings. The gathering took place days after a gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Missouri’s governor thanks Mendon community, first responders following deadly train derailment
Four months after a deadly trail derailment in north-central Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson stopped in Mendon Thursday to thank the community and first responders.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri, Boone County voters will decided whether or not to retain judges
Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot. Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer.
kcur.org
Kansas and Missouri voters can report intimidation at polls directly to U.S. Attorney and FBI
A lesser known election fact is that every two years, when voters select federal officials, the U.S. Department of Justice appoints a district election officer for each court district in the country. Mark Johnson, an attorney who teaches election law at the University of Kansas, describes the DEO's role as...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows
The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team. Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
suntimesnews.com
The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
WJFW-TV
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
kttn.com
Missouri receives more than $58 million to expand rural broadband
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) commended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement that Missouri will receive more than $58 million through the ReConnect Pilot Program to expand rural broadband across the state. A large portion of this funding is from the Blunt-backed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “This investment...
arizonasuntimes.com
Records Reveal External Forces That Aided Soros-Funded Prosecutor in Toppling Missouri GOP Governor
A George Soros-bankrolled prosecutor in St. Louis was fed derogatory information in early 2018 from two opponents of Eric Greitens — a special interest group executive and an estranged husband — before she filed and later withdrew criminal charges that toppled the sitting Republican governor of Missouri, according to documents turned over to Just the News under a court order.
thepitchkc.com
KC Voices: Missouri taxpayers should be extremely concerned about Amendment 4
We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about their thoughts and experiences in all walks of life. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share with our readers, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration. Today, former UMKC student Hayley Veilleux breaks down the complicated implications of Missouri’s upcoming Amendment 4 vote.
kttn.com
Missouri woman admits role in romance and work-at-home scams
A woman from St. Louis County has admitted to participating in romance and work-at-home scams and agreed to repay $95,350 to seven victims. As part of a civil consent decree approved by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White Wednesday, Sharon Nickl, 83, admitted that between Sept. 21, 2020, and May 20, 2021, she received U.S. Postal Service and commercial package deliveries of more than $690,000 that had been sent from individuals she did not know. The money was sent from victims who believed they were assisting their online paramours or had been hired to work from home.
missouribusinessalert.com
USDA awards four companies $60 million to expand high-speed internet access in Missouri
Four communication companies received about $60 million in new federal funding to build fiber networks and provide high-speed internet access to 13 Missouri counties, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The funding is part of $759 million that the USDA is awarding to 24 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and...
