Missouri State

Columbia Missourian

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Students make voice heard at town hall, Rep. Bush takes aim at Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of community members poured onto the campus of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley on Thursday to hear students and area superintendents speak about the cause and prevention of school shootings. The gathering took place days after a gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows

The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team.  Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.  But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
MISSOURI STATE
WJFW-TV

Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH

ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
ASHLAND, WI
kttn.com

Missouri receives more than $58 million to expand rural broadband

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) commended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement that Missouri will receive more than $58 million through the ReConnect Pilot Program to expand rural broadband across the state. A large portion of this funding is from the Blunt-backed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “This investment...
MISSOURI STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Records Reveal External Forces That Aided Soros-Funded Prosecutor in Toppling Missouri GOP Governor

A George Soros-bankrolled prosecutor in St. Louis was fed derogatory information in early 2018 from two opponents of Eric Greitens — a special interest group executive and an estranged husband — before she filed and later withdrew criminal charges that toppled the sitting Republican governor of Missouri, according to documents turned over to Just the News under a court order.
MISSOURI STATE
thepitchkc.com

KC Voices: Missouri taxpayers should be extremely concerned about Amendment 4

We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about their thoughts and experiences in all walks of life. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share with our readers, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration. Today, former UMKC student Hayley Veilleux breaks down the complicated implications of Missouri’s upcoming Amendment 4 vote.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri woman admits role in romance and work-at-home scams

A woman from St. Louis County has admitted to participating in romance and work-at-home scams and agreed to repay $95,350 to seven victims. As part of a civil consent decree approved by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White Wednesday, Sharon Nickl, 83, admitted that between Sept. 21, 2020, and May 20, 2021, she received U.S. Postal Service and commercial package deliveries of more than $690,000 that had been sent from individuals she did not know. The money was sent from victims who believed they were assisting their online paramours or had been hired to work from home.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

