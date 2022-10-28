Read full article on original website
KRDO
A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 9 years for firearm possession
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Jeffrey Scott Taylor, a 51-year-old from Colorado Springs, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court...
Pueblo burglary suspect seen on store camera
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a burglary suspect who stole cash and coins on Monday, Oct. 31. According to PPD, on Monday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road just south of Colorado state highway 47, about a burglary that happened earlier in the morning. […]
Deputies thwart possible armed robbery in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting deputies’ quick response with thwarting an armed robbery attempt by a man with several outstanding warrants. According to PCSO, a deputy said he stopped at the Loaf N Jug on West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 […]
Man arrested in aggravated robbery of Pueblo bank
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a […]
Shooting near E Fountain Blvd, no injuries
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday, Oct. 30, in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. According to CSPD at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night, in response to reports of a shooting officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle, […]
KKTV
Armed man robs southeast Springs dollar store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a dollar store in broad daylight Tuesday morning. Employees at the Family Dollar at Airport and South Academy told officers the suspect barged in carrying a gun and demanded money. He fled before police got on scene. It’s unknown how much he got away with.
Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting in a residential area in southeast Colorado Springs. Sunday, Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Afternoon Cir. after receiving a report about a shooting, just before 11:30 p.m. According to the police, an unknown vehicle drove by the area and
KKTV
4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
KKTV
WATCH: Juvenile dies following crash in Pueblo
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found.
KRDO
High school student dies following a Pueblo crash Sunday, three other juveniles injured
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A high school student lost her life following a serious crash that happened over the weekend. Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced one of the juvenile passengers in a crash had died. Pueblo District 60 confirmed with KRDO that the teen girl attended East High School.
Fentanyl in our communities: Warning signs for parents
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) and Fountain Fort Carson District 8 (FFC8) partnered with El Paso County Public Health South to present the Dangers of Fentanyl and Substance Abuse Panel. Officer Charles Stage of the Fountain Police Department, presented first. He made clear that his investment in the community was […]
Man killed following bar fight in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a man following a bar fight early Saturday morning on Oct. 28. 25-year-old Robert Kristo was arrested by FPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies. At 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South […]
Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular sports bar, owned by Pueblo's City Council President, was burglarized for the fourth time in two months. Early Monday morning, someone broke into Graham's Grill. Once inside, they took cash deposits from the business. The damage is estimated at thousands of dollars. "The property damage is what the big The post Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
Pair killed in shootout with Douglas County deputies identified as Pueblo residents
The Douglas County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in Lone Tree late Tuesday night during a shootout with sheriff’s deputies. David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws, 29, died during the 9-minute altercation with deputies inside the parking garage of RTD’s Lincoln light rail station. Both were from Pueblo.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition
Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
COLD CASE: Who killed Nathaniel Czajkowski?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in 2017. At approximately 3 a.m., officers were called to the area of Albertacos located near the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims […]
Arrests made for vehicle break-ins, 15 other cases
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has made the arrest of “prolific offenders,” who are apparently linked to more than 15 open CSPD cases that involved several vehicle break-ins, among other crimes. The crimes happened in Colorado Springs during the months of June 2022 through September 2022, according to CSPD. On Thursday, […]
KKTV
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found.
Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
