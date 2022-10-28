ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Man indicted in federal court after traffic stop arrest

By Cat Keenan
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed on Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court, one man is facing two federal charges after being arrested earlier in October.

William Sean Gilmore was indicted on charges of, “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” after allegedly agreeing with others to distribute and possess methamphetamine. Gilmore was also charged with “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Previous reports from MyHighPlains.com noted that Gilmore was arrested on Oct. 7 after a traffic stop and probable cause search in Amarillo. Officials at the time reported finding around 9.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

