KXII.com
Ardmore kids celebrate Halloween with Main Street trick-or-treat
Ardmore, OKLA. (KXII) - Ghosts, witches and princesses gathered on Main Street in Ardmore Monday afternoon for the city’s trick-or-treat in the downtown depot district. “I will be trick or treating this year and I will have fun,” trick-or-treater KayLee Turk said. From tigers and bumble bees to...
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
WFAA
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
fortworthreport.org
Where I live: Tiny home on Lake Grapevine is ‘heaven on earth’
Twenty years ago, I started a wedding venue on Lake Grapevine called Paradise Cove. I remember the first time I came out and saw the property, I thought how perfect it would be to live here with the breathtaking lake views. At the time, it didn’t seem possible. Then,...
KXII.com
“It’s been a hard year.” Sandi’s Boutique reopens at a new location after fire at Kelly Square Downtown
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “It’s indescribable, it was a year ago the other store burned down on October 31st,”said Key. Sandi Key owner of Sandi’s Boutique said this moment was a long time coming. After the fire on Kelly Square that happened last year due to...
Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton
Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
KXII.com
One year after the Kelly Square fire, business owners say it’s the community that keeps them going
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Halloween marks one year since Kelly Square in downtown Sherman was heavily damaged by fire. Since that Halloween night, the businesses inside have left looking for other ways to stay afloat. “The challenge has been letting people know that we’re here again,” said Beth Ward, co-owner...
KXII.com
Post circulating social media is a scam and not an active case, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are warning residents that a post circulating on a social media website is not real. Police said they are aware of a post circulating local Ardmore groups and pages asking for help identifying a young woman who was mugged, stabbed, and left for dead in Ardmore.
azlesting.com
Azle Grad Sets Powerlifting World Records
A former Azle High School student, now holds two world records and ranks 4th in the world of powerlifting. Thirty-two year old Samantha Rice graduated in 2008, competed at USPA (The United States Powerlifting Association) Pro Raw in Kansas City where she won the all-time squat and deadlift records. “I...
KXII.com
Sherman will close season with Liberty after big Wakeland win
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will finish their season against Liberty after a rain-soaked win over Wakeland in their final home game. The Bearcats must love playing in the rain. Wakeland was sitting in a playoff seat until Sherman put the loss on them. The Bearcats will wrap up their season on the road against Liberty at the Ford Center on Friday.
KXII.com
Texas man still on the loose after Pottsboro manhunt
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -A man is on the run after police attempted to serve him a warrant at an apartment complex near Pottsboro. The manhunt started when police received a call about a disturbance at the Abbington Junction Apartments around 5 Tuesday evening. Pottsboro Police Chief, Shone Nix said the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
richardsontoday.com
Construction Completed at Bois d’Arc Lake
Earlier this month, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake, the first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years and a future supplier of water to NTMWD cities (including Richardson). While the dedication ceremony marked the end of construction on the 16,641-acre lake, located in Fannin County, public recreation opportunities such as boating and fishing won’t be available until lake levels rise, and the lake won’t be part of our water supply until a new water treatment plant is completed. Currently, the lake is about 36 percent full. The treatment plant, located in Leonard, is in the final phases of construction and is expected to be operational next year.
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth
A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland
At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
Man wounded in what North Richland Hills police call "family disturbance"
A man’s in the hospital after getting shot at a home in North Richland Hills over the weekend. Police are calling it a “family disturbance.”
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
