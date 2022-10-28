ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

KXII.com

Ardmore kids celebrate Halloween with Main Street trick-or-treat

Ardmore, OKLA. (KXII) - Ghosts, witches and princesses gathered on Main Street in Ardmore Monday afternoon for the city’s trick-or-treat in the downtown depot district. “I will be trick or treating this year and I will have fun,” trick-or-treater KayLee Turk said. From tigers and bumble bees to...
ARDMORE, OK
tulsapeople.com

Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas

Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton

Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
DENTON, TX
azlesting.com

Azle Grad Sets Powerlifting World Records

A former Azle High School student, now holds two world records and ranks 4th in the world of powerlifting. Thirty-two year old Samantha Rice graduated in 2008, competed at USPA (The United States Powerlifting Association) Pro Raw in Kansas City where she won the all-time squat and deadlift records. “I...
AZLE, TX
KXII.com

Sherman will close season with Liberty after big Wakeland win

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will finish their season against Liberty after a rain-soaked win over Wakeland in their final home game. The Bearcats must love playing in the rain. Wakeland was sitting in a playoff seat until Sherman put the loss on them. The Bearcats will wrap up their season on the road against Liberty at the Ford Center on Friday.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Texas man still on the loose after Pottsboro manhunt

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -A man is on the run after police attempted to serve him a warrant at an apartment complex near Pottsboro. The manhunt started when police received a call about a disturbance at the Abbington Junction Apartments around 5 Tuesday evening. Pottsboro Police Chief, Shone Nix said the...
POTTSBORO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer

The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
PARKER, TX
richardsontoday.com

Construction Completed at Bois d’Arc Lake

Earlier this month, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake, the first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years and a future supplier of water to NTMWD cities (including Richardson). While the dedication ceremony marked the end of construction on the 16,641-acre lake, located in Fannin County, public recreation opportunities such as boating and fishing won’t be available until lake levels rise, and the lake won’t be part of our water supply until a new water treatment plant is completed. Currently, the lake is about 36 percent full. The treatment plant, located in Leonard, is in the final phases of construction and is expected to be operational next year.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth

A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
LAKE WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland

At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
GARLAND, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
SHERMAN, TX

