ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Man indicted on counts of ‘Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine’

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDl5t_0iqMckh700

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on three counts of “Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to court documents filed on Thursday in the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas.

The documents alleged that Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy Marrugo in court documents, “knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”

MyHighPlains.com previously reported that Marrugo was charged after allegedly purchasing methamphetamine on three separate dates in June and July in east Amarillo, a criminal complaint detailed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Killed In NW Amarillo

A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

3 Days, 3 Shootings In Amarillo

Okay if this doesn't convince you that Amarillo is justified in exploring the possibility of opening up a reserve police force for the Amarillo Police Department, nothing else will. Within the past 3 days, 3 shootings have taken place in Amarillo. On October 29th Amarillo police officers were called to...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Confirmed Animal Attack

The Texas Rangers are joining an investigation into a confirmed animal attack on a McLean woman from over the weekend. Law enforcement officials say on October 29, Gray County officials Were called to the area of Heasley and Kingsley in McLean about a dead body found. Officials say the woman...
MCLEAN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted in federal court after traffic stop arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed on Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court, one man is facing two federal charges after being arrested earlier in October. William Sean Gilmore was indicted on charges of, “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” after allegedly agreeing with others […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted in federal court after FBI-involved arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents from Amarillo Federal Court filed on Thursday, an Amarillo man has been indicted in the wake of a September arrest after allegedly publishing threats to law enforcement and multiple racial and ethnic groups on social media. 40-year-old Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III was indicted on seven total counts, […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo

You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise

Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Gas Station Shooting

Amarillo police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a Friday afternoon shooting. Police were called to a home on Northwest 19th street about a man who had been shot at the gas station at Northeast 24th and Dumas Drive. It’s reported that the man had been pumping...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 91 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 73 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 420 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 50 […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack

MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
MCLEAN, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

15 Year old shot at Avondale Park

Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that took place over the weekend. On Saturday around 7:00 p.m., Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the school park for a shooting. They arrived to find a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers learned that several...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas Rangers: McLean woman’s death confirmed to be animal attack

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement are investigating after a McLean woman died from a confirmed animal attack this weekend. According to officials, on Saturday, Oct. 29, Gray County deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean about a body. Officials say someone found the...
MCLEAN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy