Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Woman Threatens To Shoot Tellers During Mercersburg Bank Robbery: Police
A woman threatened to shoot tellers at a bank during a robbery on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to the Pennsylvania state police. The woman pictured walked into the Community State Bank on the 300 block of North Main Street in Mercersburg Borough around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the police release.
Kids found in deplorable Altoona home, couple face charges, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple is facing charges after police showed up at what they called a “deplorable” home to arrest the man from an alleged assault. Gregory Dixon, 28, and Brittany Weidel, 27, both of Altoona are facing charges of child endangerment after police went to their home on Oct. 31 with […]
local21news.com
Carlisle Police looking for person of interest regarding hit and run in late Sept.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department received a report of a hit and run in the area of S. Hanover Street and I-81 in Carlisle Borough. Police say they were informed the hit and run was around September 27, around 3:30 p.m. The person of interest was...
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County couple robbed by squeegee kid with police stationed feet away
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County couple was robbed by a squeegee kid Saturday evening, but a nearby police officer apparently did little to get the man's wallet back, FOX45 News has learned. The driver, a physician from Baltimore County, was in the car with his wife and another...
WGAL
Mechanicsburg police ask for help solving decades-old fatal hit-and-run
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are asking for help solving a fatal hit-and-run that happened 23 years ago. On Halloween night in 1999, 30-year-old Rusty Aurand was struck and killed in Mechanicsburg. Aurand was headed home after a night out with his girlfriend. Officers said he was...
Harrisburg restaurant owner gets decades in prison after drug trafficking conviction
The former owner of Queenie’s Cafe in Harrisburg, found guilty of trafficking cocaine with another city business owner, could serve up to two decades in prison, federal prosecutors said. Saqueena Williams, 46, of Harrisburg, was sentenced Thursday to up to 20 years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons...
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from Bedford dealership, police investigate
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen off the lot of a Bedford Ford dealership in early October. State Police were called to Bedford Ford along Lincoln Highway where four catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from vehicles on the lot. The theft occurred sometime between […]
iheart.com
Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody
> Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A man accused of kidnapping two children in Harrisburg is now in custody. A city spokesperson said Kenneth Smiley was arrested Friday afternoon near Kline Plaza. An Amber alert had been issued for the two small boys who were in a car with their mother that Smiley allegedly took from the woman's home Thursday morning. Police said the woman was able to escape but Smiley reportedly drove off with the children inside. It was found abandoned later and officials say the boys were inside, unharmed.
Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. According to State Police, troopers from PSP Chambersburg were investigating a vehicle crash on Black Gap Road at its intersection with Olde Scotland Road in Greene […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Pickup burned for insurance money in Fairfield
Two men are accused by state police of conspiring to set a pickup truck on fire in Fairfield in August so one of them could collect insurance money and purchase a new vehicle, according to court papers. Jerry A. Boring, 58, of Fairfield, got about $4,900 for his 1997 Dodge...
local21news.com
Crews investigate machine fire at Apex Tool Group in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a fire that just happened in Springettsbury Township at around 6 p.m. Dispatch says that the blaze at the business on 3990 E. Market St. was a machine fire that is now thankfully under control. The scene was quickly cleared around...
echo-pilot.com
Trooper struck by vehicle while investigating crash in Franklin County, PSP says
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was hospitalized Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin County, according to a news release. It happened while troopers from the Chambersburg barracks were investigating a crash at 5:14 a.m. on Black Gap Road (Pa. 997) at the intersection with Olde Scotland Road (Pa. 696), Greene Township. A passing vehicle struck one of the troopers.
WGAL
Commercial fire in York County
A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
York County man sentenced for firearms, drug trafficking charges
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A Red Lion man was sentenced to one year in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Waylon Hutcheson, 22, pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and […]
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene
"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
State Police trooper injured after being struck by passing vehicle in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was flown to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin County Monday morning, State Police said. The incident occurred around 5:14 a.m. at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road and Black Gap Road in Greene Township, according to State Police.
WGAL
York city shooting
There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
wfmd.com
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
local21news.com
Red Lion man sentenced to 12 months in prison, drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney announces
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was announced by The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania that on October 24, 2022, a man from Red Lion was sentenced to 12 months in prison for drug trafficking and a firearms offense. On October 26, 2021, Waylon Hutcheson,...
Comments / 2