Chambersburg, PA

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody

> Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A man accused of kidnapping two children in Harrisburg is now in custody. A city spokesperson said Kenneth Smiley was arrested Friday afternoon near Kline Plaza. An Amber alert had been issued for the two small boys who were in a car with their mother that Smiley allegedly took from the woman's home Thursday morning. Police said the woman was able to escape but Smiley reportedly drove off with the children inside. It was found abandoned later and officials say the boys were inside, unharmed.
HARRISBURG, PA
Police: Pickup burned for insurance money in Fairfield

Two men are accused by state police of conspiring to set a pickup truck on fire in Fairfield in August so one of them could collect insurance money and purchase a new vehicle, according to court papers. Jerry A. Boring, 58, of Fairfield, got about $4,900 for his 1997 Dodge...
FAIRFIELD, PA
Crews investigate machine fire at Apex Tool Group in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a fire that just happened in Springettsbury Township at around 6 p.m. Dispatch says that the blaze at the business on 3990 E. Market St. was a machine fire that is now thankfully under control. The scene was quickly cleared around...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Trooper struck by vehicle while investigating crash in Franklin County, PSP says

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was hospitalized Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin County, according to a news release. It happened while troopers from the Chambersburg barracks were investigating a crash at 5:14 a.m. on Black Gap Road (Pa. 997) at the intersection with Olde Scotland Road (Pa. 696), Greene Township. A passing vehicle struck one of the troopers.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Commercial fire in York County

A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
York County man sentenced for firearms, drug trafficking charges

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A Red Lion man was sentenced to one year in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Waylon Hutcheson, 22, pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene

"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
York city shooting

There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
YORK, PA
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40

Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
HANCOCK, MD

