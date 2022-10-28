ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Sun Metro's Upper East Side Transit Center to begin service on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The fourth and final part of the Sun Metro's rapid transit system is finished with the completion of the Montana Brio. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD breaks ground on new Career and Technical Education Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education Center on Tuesday. The event took place at 9 a.m. on the east side of Riverside High School. The project was funded by the bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces Mayor will not seek re-election

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces mayor Ken Miyagishima announced Tuesday he is not seeking re-election. Miyagishima, who was elected into office in 2007, is the longest-serving mayor in Las Cruces. The 59-year-old mayor stated, "I want to thank the many residents whom I’ve had the pleasure to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday week before Election Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will make a stop in El Paso Tuesday, a week before Election Day. Abbott will deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony for Spectrum’s new Gran Vista Call Center on Tuesday. The Governor will be joined at the ceremony...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Governor Greg Abbott holds campaign rally in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on Tuesday and spoke with his voters about the economy and immigration. It was a major turnout as El Pasoans lined up to take pictures with Abbott. "We're going to win in 2022," Abbott said. That's...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted with flag pole

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy