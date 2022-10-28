Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Sun Metro's Upper East Side Transit Center to begin service on Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The fourth and final part of the Sun Metro's rapid transit system is finished with the completion of the Montana Brio. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD students learn oil, energy source through Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Oil and other energy source are a big part of the Texas and New Mexico economies. Students at Ysleta Independent School District got to meet the Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit. The unit is traveling the state teaching 5th through 8th graders about STEM and...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
KFOX 14
Gov. Abbott, El Paso leaders announce opening of new Spectrum service center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the opening of a new Spectrum service center on Tuesday. The new facility is 60,000 square feet and is located at 8460 Gran Vista Drive.
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD's Hopes and Dreams 2.0 asks community's feedback on district's strategic plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District is launching its Hopes and Dreams 2.0 listening sessions. The first session will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin High School’s magnet gym to continue conversations about the future of the district with stakeholders from every feeder pattern.
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD opens new school on Fort Bliss; school named after El Paso veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school will be El Paso ISD's 13th campus in the district’s bond program. The ceremony will be held at 10...
KFOX 14
El Paso County hosts celebration in claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA"
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — After ranking 7th nationwide in best cities for veterans in a study by Veterans United Home Loans, El Paso County plans to celebrate its claim as the "Veterans Capital of the U.S.A." The study compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key...
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD breaks ground on new Career and Technical Education Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District broke ground on a new Career and Technical Education Center on Tuesday. The event took place at 9 a.m. on the east side of Riverside High School. The project was funded by the bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The...
KFOX 14
Retired Staff Sgt. Pete G. Flores named El Paso County 2022-23 Veteran of the Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County makes special announcement. The El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday named Retired Staff Sergeant Pete G. Flores as the county's 2022-2023 Veteran of the Year. Flores, who is a Korean War veteran, enlisted into the United States Air Force in...
KFOX 14
Decision to prosecute petition seeking removal of El Paso's DA expected
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The decision to move forward with a petition seeking the removal of El Paso’s District Attorney is expected on Tuesday. County Attorney Joanne Bernal is the one who will decide whether to prosecute the petition. The petition for removal was filed on August...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Mayor will not seek re-election
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces mayor Ken Miyagishima announced Tuesday he is not seeking re-election. Miyagishima, who was elected into office in 2007, is the longest-serving mayor in Las Cruces. The 59-year-old mayor stated, "I want to thank the many residents whom I’ve had the pleasure to...
KFOX 14
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday week before Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will make a stop in El Paso Tuesday, a week before Election Day. Abbott will deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony for Spectrum’s new Gran Vista Call Center on Tuesday. The Governor will be joined at the ceremony...
KFOX 14
El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
KFOX 14
Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
KFOX 14
Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
KFOX 14
Governor Greg Abbott holds campaign rally in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on Tuesday and spoke with his voters about the economy and immigration. It was a major turnout as El Pasoans lined up to take pictures with Abbott. "We're going to win in 2022," Abbott said. That's...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted with flag pole
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
KFOX 14
No arrest made in shooting along Acapulco Avenue in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that left an 18-year-old boy injured in El Paso's Lower Valley remained unsolved Tuesday. Adan Ocon of El Paso was shot and injured in the 7500 block of Acapulco Avenue by an unknown person or persons, according to police. Police stated Tuesday...
KFOX 14
Hope Border Institute opens medical clinic to help migrants arriving at US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hope Border Institute this weekend launched a medical clinic to support the healthcare needs of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border in Ciudad Juárez. Clinica HOPE will provide volunteer doctors and medical professionals from El Paso including practitioners in family medicine, pediatrics,...
Comments / 0