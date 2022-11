Lindbergh High School took down Renton High School in the KingCo 2A league tournament, advancing to face the Sammamish Totems. The Eagles ended their two game losing streak and avenged their last loss against Renton back on Oct. 22. It will be the third time Lindbergh has played Sammamish this season — on Sept. 13, Lindbergh fell to the Totems, 3-1. Their next meeting was three weeks later in the season on Oct. 4, Lindbergh beat Sammamish, 1-0.

RENTON, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO