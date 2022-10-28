ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk Fire & Rescue welcomes 31 newly graduated firefighters

By Courtney Ingalls
 4 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue welcomes 31 new firefighters to its rank Thursday.

According to a press release, the new firefighters graduated with the Hampton Roads Fire Academy (HRFA) class 42 and completed intensive State-Certified Basis Recruit Training that was combined with grueling physical training that began in October 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

During the commencement & badge pinning ceremony, City of Suffolk Fire Chief Michael Baraket noted that ” These graduates enter the rare company of being part of a profession that asks them to give of themselves above others. They will serve so that others may live because firefighters serve without hesitation and without judgment. To do this, these graduates are dedicating themselves to the craft of firefighting and quality pre-hospital emergency medical care.”

Class 42 graduates received their duty assignments following the ceremony and have since begun reporting to fire stations across the city.

