U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Gov. Abbott held rally in El Paso one week ahead of Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on November 1, just one week before election day. Abbott speaking at The Riviera Cocina and Cantina at 5218 Doniphan Dr. Election Day is on November 8, and Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is a native El Pasoan. According to […]
New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
KHOU
Election 2022: Abbott holds lead as early voting continues across Texas
TEXAS, USA — As of Monday, there have been over 3 million votes cast in early voting across Texas, but that’s on track to be lower than the two previous election cycles around this same time period. Political experts said low turnout is relatively good news for incumbent...
How early voting is shaping up in Travis County
Travis County has 38 voting locations open for early voting and will have 167 locations on Election Day.
VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones makes last-minute, six-figure donation in Texas governor race
The latest round of political financing reports reveals Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $500,000 to the re-election campaign of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Jones has been a longtime supporter of conservative political causes and candidates, so it comes as no surprise that he’s supporting Abbott, though a donation this sizable this late in the race is certain to turn some heads.
'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?
What occurs after the last ballot is cast on Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.
KXAN
Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
KHOU
VERIFY: Changes to November election due to Texas Senate Bill 1
One change is drive-thru voting. Although this option will no longer be available, there will be a curbside voting option at every polling location.
foodcontessa.com
True the Vote Founders Arrested for Voting Fraud Claims!
US Marshals led the leaders of a Texas group that pushed false election conspiracy theories out of a Houston courtroom and into a detention cell just after a federal judge ordered their arrest. True the Vote was founded by Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who are also the executive producers...
‘They’re working hard just to get by’: Texas congressman leads push for open enrollment outreach
As open enrollment for 2022 health care coverage approaches, there's a push to get more Texans insured.
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
Travis County passes gun violence reduction programming
Travis County Commissioners voted to pass a resolution aimed at curbing gun violence Tuesday.
Texas Ag Commissioner Miller Pens Positive Op-Ed
AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller released an opinion-editorial column Tuesday expressing his views about the Lone Star State. Miller is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot. His Democrat opponent is Susan Hayes. Here is Commissioner Miller's Letter: I wake up every day with gratitude for this extraordinary place we call home. Our Texas. I am proud of our culture. I am proud of our people. I am proud of our history and where we will go from here. I was born without wealth or privilege in a little town called DeLeon. My parents worked hard and taught us kids to work hard…
Watson circumvented law to fund new medical school
Senator Kirk Watson said to have admitted Central Health didn’t have legal authority to fund medical education. A decade ago, then State Senator Kirk Watson, who’s now running for mayor of Austin, dreamed of a creating a new medical school in Austin. Critics say he achieved that goal by knowingly disregarding constitutional and statutory restrictions.
KSAT 12
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Week of Early Voting in Texas Wrapping Up
The first week of early voting is wrapping up in Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Experts say that historically voter turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as in presidential elections. There are ongoing efforts to get more voters to the polls.
10 Most Affordable U.S. Cities to Buy a House, and Texas Is on the List
It's a pretty big deal for most of us. A life-changing decision. I'm talking about buying a home. While post-pandemic real estate continues to be a nightmare in places like New York and California, it seems many fellow Americans are flocking to states with more affordable housing, including Texas. The...
Eater
Bernie Sanders Ate Lots of Tacos at Austin Restaurant Nixta Taqueria
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Texas this weekend, as part of efforts to encourage midterm election voting, including rallies with Democratic Congressional candidate Greg Casar. In fact, Casar took Sanders to dinner at East Austin Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria. The group dined on duck carnitas and bean and cheese tacos and posed for photos with the staff and co-owners chef Edgar Rico and co-owner Sara Mardanbigi. (Remember the Bernie Sanders mittens meme?)
