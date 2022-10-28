ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Gov. Abbott held rally in El Paso one week ahead of Election Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on November 1, just one week before election day. Abbott speaking at The Riviera Cocina and Cantina at 5218 Doniphan Dr. Election Day is on November 8, and Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is a native El Pasoan. According to […]
EL PASO, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
TEXAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones makes last-minute, six-figure donation in Texas governor race

The latest round of political financing reports reveals Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $500,000 to the re-election campaign of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Jones has been a longtime supporter of conservative political causes and candidates, so it comes as no surprise that he’s supporting Abbott, though a donation this sizable this late in the race is certain to turn some heads.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
TEXAS STATE
foodcontessa.com

True the Vote Founders Arrested for Voting Fraud Claims!

US Marshals led the leaders of a Texas group that pushed false election conspiracy theories out of a Houston courtroom and into a detention cell just after a federal judge ordered their arrest. True the Vote was founded by Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who are also the executive producers...
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Ag Commissioner Miller Pens Positive Op-Ed

AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller released an opinion-editorial column Tuesday expressing his views about the Lone Star State.   Miller is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot.  His Democrat opponent is Susan Hayes.   Here is Commissioner Miller's Letter:  I wake up every day with gratitude for this extraordinary place we call home. Our Texas. I am proud of our culture. I am proud of our people. I am proud of our history and where we will go from here. I was born without wealth or privilege in a little town called DeLeon. My parents worked hard and taught us kids to work hard…
TEXAS STATE
The Austin Bulldog

Watson circumvented law to fund new medical school

Senator Kirk Watson said to have admitted Central Health didn’t have legal authority to fund medical education. A decade ago, then State Senator Kirk Watson, who’s now running for mayor of Austin, dreamed of a creating a new medical school in Austin. Critics say he achieved that goal by knowingly disregarding constitutional and statutory restrictions.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Week of Early Voting in Texas Wrapping Up

The first week of early voting is wrapping up in Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Experts say that historically voter turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as in presidential elections. There are ongoing efforts to get more voters to the polls.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Bernie Sanders Ate Lots of Tacos at Austin Restaurant Nixta Taqueria

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Texas this weekend, as part of efforts to encourage midterm election voting, including rallies with Democratic Congressional candidate Greg Casar. In fact, Casar took Sanders to dinner at East Austin Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria. The group dined on duck carnitas and bean and cheese tacos and posed for photos with the staff and co-owners chef Edgar Rico and co-owner Sara Mardanbigi. (Remember the Bernie Sanders mittens meme?)
AUSTIN, TX
