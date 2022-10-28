With Halloween around the corner, the City of El Paso Animal Services has helpful pet tips to keep our furry friends safe during the spooky day. “Halloween can be a scary and frightening time for our pets, there are many precautions that pet owners can take to keep their animals safe,” said El Paso Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull. “It is important to consider the needs of our pets, so they won’t have any unexpected scares or additional stress.”

