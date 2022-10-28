ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, TX

elpasoheraldpost.com

Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit brings hands-on, energy education to EPISD campuses

Students at three EPISD campuses will learn about STEM education and careers when the Mobile Energy Learning Unit (MELU) – an exhibit made possible through a partnership between Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s El Paso Refinery and the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) – begins a weeklong tour of El Paso on Monday, Oct. 31, at Hawkins Elementary School.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

The BOOST Network Hosts Annual Lights on Afterschool Events

The BOOST Network recently hosted their annual Lights on Afterschool events bringing together hundreds of children, parents, and community organizations in El Paso, Las Cruces, and Ciudad Juárez for a fun night of Halloween costumes, activities, music, and games for the whole family. The events hosted by the Boys...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition

Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
lorettoprax.org

Loretto’s dance team makes a comeback

Loretto Academy’s dance team, best known as Orchesis, has made its comeback after being put on hold due to the pandemic. Director Mrs. Cortez said, “COVID really hurt us because an entire classification didn’t know that Orchesis existed so it was a big rebuilding year. We ended...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Animal Services Offers Spooky-Free Halloween Safety Tips For Pet Owners

With Halloween around the corner, the City of El Paso Animal Services has helpful pet tips to keep our furry friends safe during the spooky day. “Halloween can be a scary and frightening time for our pets, there are many precautions that pet owners can take to keep their animals safe,” said El Paso Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull. “It is important to consider the needs of our pets, so they won’t have any unexpected scares or additional stress.”
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Halloween safety tips for your furry friends

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services has offered some helpful pet tips to keep your furry friends safe during the spooky holiday. The following are some simple precautions from El Paso Animal Services to keep pets happy, healthy, and safe during Halloween: • Keep candy away and out of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

University Medical Center Special Walk-in Event

EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center is offering discount Mammograms and Covid-19 booster vaccinations today. Both will be available at the UMC East Clinic located at Joe Battle Boulevard. This is a walk-in event: Mammograms will be provided from 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. For anyone without insurance, the cost of a mammogram is only $50; for those with insurance, there The post University Medical Center Special Walk-in Event appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?

Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Together Again! Awadagin Pratt and Zuill Bailey in Concert

Zuill Bailey was named the Artistic Director of El Paso Pro-Musica in 2002, and his first Concert for EPPM featured pianist Awadagin Pratt. They are together again in El Paso, marking the 20th anniversary of this monumental first Concert on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m at UTEP’s Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Experiencing the Bosque

Growing out of a collaboration between the Center for Environmental Resource Management (CERM) and the Rubin Center for the Visual Arts, Experiencing the Bosque is a multigenerational project radically integrating community organizing, art-making, and environmental stewardship through the activity of creating performances together. After 12 months of public workshops, and...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating

There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Homecoming Pep Rally welcomes back distinguished alumni

SELC hosted UTEP’s 93rd homecoming pep rally at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 27 on the second floor of the Union East. The event raised miner spirit for the upcoming homecoming football game against Middle Tennessee State University. The Union was filled with UTEP students, band, UTEP spirit crew, and alumni...

