elpasoheraldpost.com
Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit brings hands-on, energy education to EPISD campuses
Students at three EPISD campuses will learn about STEM education and careers when the Mobile Energy Learning Unit (MELU) – an exhibit made possible through a partnership between Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s El Paso Refinery and the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) – begins a weeklong tour of El Paso on Monday, Oct. 31, at Hawkins Elementary School.
elpasoheraldpost.com
The BOOST Network Hosts Annual Lights on Afterschool Events
The BOOST Network recently hosted their annual Lights on Afterschool events bringing together hundreds of children, parents, and community organizations in El Paso, Las Cruces, and Ciudad Juárez for a fun night of Halloween costumes, activities, music, and games for the whole family. The events hosted by the Boys...
St. Luke’s Country Fair and Dachshund Stampede continues annual tradition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The St. Luke’s Country Fair and Dachshund Stampede took place Saturday, Oct. 29, celebrating its annual tradition. This year’s country fair was from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in La Union, NM. Admission for the fair was a canned good for the local Food Bank. The Country Fair offered smoked […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition
Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
SISD takes one last walk through at Socorro High School before final reconstruction
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District invited the SISD community to a final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all team SISD stakeholders took a stroll through the halls of the original school one last […]
Some El Paso Jiffy Lubes to offer half-off oil changes for active-duty, retired military
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A handful of El Paso area Jiffy Lube service centers invite all active, retired and veteran military to their location for a special 50 percent off any oil change on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations: 7045 S Desert Blvd.; 1389 George Dieter; and 9980 […]
lorettoprax.org
Loretto’s dance team makes a comeback
Loretto Academy’s dance team, best known as Orchesis, has made its comeback after being put on hold due to the pandemic. Director Mrs. Cortez said, “COVID really hurt us because an entire classification didn’t know that Orchesis existed so it was a big rebuilding year. We ended...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Animal Services Offers Spooky-Free Halloween Safety Tips For Pet Owners
With Halloween around the corner, the City of El Paso Animal Services has helpful pet tips to keep our furry friends safe during the spooky day. “Halloween can be a scary and frightening time for our pets, there are many precautions that pet owners can take to keep their animals safe,” said El Paso Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull. “It is important to consider the needs of our pets, so they won’t have any unexpected scares or additional stress.”
Halloween safety tips for your furry friends
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services has offered some helpful pet tips to keep your furry friends safe during the spooky holiday. The following are some simple precautions from El Paso Animal Services to keep pets happy, healthy, and safe during Halloween: • Keep candy away and out of […]
University Medical Center Special Walk-in Event
EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center is offering discount Mammograms and Covid-19 booster vaccinations today. Both will be available at the UMC East Clinic located at Joe Battle Boulevard. This is a walk-in event: Mammograms will be provided from 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. For anyone without insurance, the cost of a mammogram is only $50; for those with insurance, there The post University Medical Center Special Walk-in Event appeared first on KVIA.
Savor The Swanky Spirits & Dinner At Ambar Inside The Plaza Hotel
Agave enthusiasts, if you are looking for a true culinary adventure, you must check out this one-of-a-kind Agave Spirits & Tasting Dinner in the heart of downtown El Paso. Enjoy an intimate 6-course tasting menu and agave pairing that promises to be an evening no agave connoisseur will want to miss.
Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?
Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
Gadsden ISD implements new security after receiving threat to school via social media
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gadsden Independent School District announced Sunday night that it would taking action and implementing some new security measures after Chaparral High School received a threat through social media on Saturday. Chaparral High will continue to have classes on Monday but will be taking the following precautions: students will not be […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
Together Again! Awadagin Pratt and Zuill Bailey in Concert
Zuill Bailey was named the Artistic Director of El Paso Pro-Musica in 2002, and his first Concert for EPPM featured pianist Awadagin Pratt. They are together again in El Paso, marking the 20th anniversary of this monumental first Concert on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m at UTEP’s Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
krwg.org
Dia de los Muertos celebrated on the plaza in Mesilla
Dia De Los Muertos is being celebrated this weekend on the plaza in Mesilla. Scott Brocato spoke with people about what the day meant to them, especially after the pandemic.
ktep.org
Experiencing the Bosque
Growing out of a collaboration between the Center for Environmental Resource Management (CERM) and the Rubin Center for the Visual Arts, Experiencing the Bosque is a multigenerational project radically integrating community organizing, art-making, and environmental stewardship through the activity of creating performances together. After 12 months of public workshops, and...
Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating
There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
theprospectordaily.com
Homecoming Pep Rally welcomes back distinguished alumni
SELC hosted UTEP’s 93rd homecoming pep rally at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 27 on the second floor of the Union East. The event raised miner spirit for the upcoming homecoming football game against Middle Tennessee State University. The Union was filled with UTEP students, band, UTEP spirit crew, and alumni...
