Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
These Microsoft servers are helping fuel massive DDoS attacks
More than 12,000 poorly configured Microsoft servers have been discovered being abused to conduct impressively potent distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attacks. Cybersecurity researchers from Black Lotus Labs uncovered a total of 12,142 servers sporting Microsoft domain controllers hosting the company’s Active Directory services that were...
Engadget
Study for security and cloud exams with 14 e-books for $20
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. IT departments power many of the websites and services we use daily, and that heavy dependence all but guarantees a career for professionals interested in the field. However, the sector contains many subfields ranging from to , so you’ll need to decide which discipline you want to specialize in.
SpaceNews.com
Major Gomspace satellite customer withholding payments
TAMPA, Fla. — Gomspace delayed the release of financial results Oct. 27 as the European smallsat maker tries to get a major commercial customer to pay its bills. The company halted work on a contract accounting for just under half its annual revenues earlier this month, following about $3.6 million in unpaid invoices and $1.6 million of work-in-progress it had yet to invoice.
TechCrunch
Contract lifecycle management vendor Icertis secures $150M in debt to stave off rivals
By going the debt route, Icertis avoids having to answer the tricky question of valuation in an especially challenging economic environment. (Icertis was valued at $2.8 billion as of March 2021 and reportedly as high as $5 billion earlier this year, but valuations in tech are on a steep downswing.) Convertible debt allows Icertis to pay its loan obligation with equity or stocks, while the credit facility lets it borrow and repay on an ongoing basis.
thefastmode.com
Ethio Telecom Launches its Cloud Computing Service, 'Telecloud'
As a leading digital solutions provider and its three years LEAD growth strategy, Ethio Telecom has launched its business empowering Cloud Computing Service, telecloud. Cloud Computing Service is a digital solution that allows institutions seeking an efficient off-site data back-up solution and individuals who need larger storage spaces to store, compile and access various services in secure data centers built by digital solution providers without the need to build their own data center or acquire additional infrastructure.
Exxon Mobil rides again as tech megacaps implode. Big Oil is going back to the future in the 2020s
With tech losses piling up, energy companies are stepping up to be the big earners this year. The good times may be ending for high-flying tech firms, judging by their recent weak earnings, but a global energy crisis has catapulted Big Oil into tech’s place. Shares in Amazon and...
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Why Is the Internet Shifting Towards Web3?
Web 3 is the next stage in the development of the World Wide Web. It will be powered by blockchain technology, which will allow for new applications and services that are not possible with the current web. However, it is still in its early stages of development, and there are...
TechRadar
Using Microsoft Teams on mobile should soon be a lot more enjoyable
Getting the most out of Microsoft Teams on your smartphone could soon be a lot easier thanks to an update rolling out now. First revealed back in September, the video conferencing company has revealed that transcription for 1:1 calls and group calls (opens in new tab) is now available on the Microsoft Teams app for Android, giving users the chance to review exactly what was said, or if any details were missed.
Ring camera surveillance puts new pressure on Amazon gig workers
Amazon’s Ring security cameras are far and away the most popular home surveillance products on the market. For years, the commerce giant has involved the cameras in everything from police partnerships to family friendly television shows. But as a new report courtesy of research organization Data & Society details, the motivation goes far beyond mere profits—the Ring network serves as de facto surveillance system for Amazon delivery drivers and gig workers by encouraging “boss behavior” in camera owners.
Amid Inflation, Who Should Stock Up on Tech Items?
With soaring inflation, most of us have changed our spending and shopping habits over the past several months. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Read More: If Your Credit Score Is Under...
TechCrunch
AWS makes Neptune, its graph database service, serverless
Unlike traditional databases, graph databases store nodes and relationships instead of tables, columns and documents. Developers building apps that track relationships among connected data points use graph databases to understand those relationships within the full dataset; graph database use cases include contact tracing, fraud detection, drug discovery and even network security.
TechRadar
Worried about Nvidia RTX 4090 melting cables? Leaked RDNA 3 flagship pics could prove a tonic
A prototype AMD graphics card has been spotted – purportedly a Navi 31 model, presumably the RX 7900 (we’ll come back to that point) – and it shows that the GPU will run with a pair of 8-pin power connectors. The image was aired on Twitter by...
TechRadar
Google Stadia might be gone, but 5G secures cloud gaming's future
It’s the season of major computer hardware releases, with everything from new laptops and PCs to new graphics cards and processors. And as we saw with our recent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-13900K reviews, this new crop of gaming hardware is more powerful than we could have imagined before we got our hands on it all and tested it. But there is one thing that is also undeniable: the best graphics cards are increasingly more expensive than the average consumer in even the wealthiest western nations can afford, much less gamers in the global south – assuming they aren’t simply ignored by major product launches entirely.
getnews.info
Picking The Right Insight : Augmented Reality Market worth $88.4 Billion by 2026
Augmented Reality Market size to reach USD 88.4 Bn by 2026, with fueling the growth include increasing adoption in healthcare sector of AR technology. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualizations. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing adoption of AR technology in healthcare sector, growing demand for...
FinTechs Deliver Enterprise-Level AP/AR to SMBs as Economy Softens
Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have to wear more than one hat — sometimes, it’s three, four or five. And to manage their financial responsibilities while staying abreast of the competition, they’re increasingly looking for enterprise-level capabilities in terms of platforms and payments. “SMBs want...
salestechstar.com
Office Depot Leans on CData to Deliver Real-Time Data Connectivity in its Journey to the Cloud
Office Depot deployed CData’s real-time connectivity solutions to modernize access to critical data for analytics in less than 4 weeks. CData Software, a premier provider of real-time data connectivity and integration solutions, has enabled Office Depot to modernize its data infrastructure in the cloud without sacrificing its existing analytics processes, saving the major retailer months of custom development time.
TechRadar
Intel plans major job cuts and billions in savings as profits plummet
Intel has announced plans to make a “meaningful number” of layoffs as part of wider cost-cutting measures. The chip giant says its expense reduction plan is set to slash costs by $3 billion in 2023, which it predicts will grow to between $8 billion to $10 billion in yearly cost reductions by the end of 2025.
Retail Tech: ShipBob, Venmo Deepen Amazon Ties, Impact Analytics Nabs $10M
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Fulfillment ShipBob/Amazon ShipBob has launched features and enhanced offerings designed to optimize e-commerce business owners’ experience with Amazon fulfillment. The omnichannel fulfillment platform’s new Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) prep automation in the U.S. is designed to streamline the process of preparing and sending ShipBob merchants’ FBA inventory to Amazon. The partnership aims for faster inventory placement and for merchants to use ShipBob as their centralized inventory hub. In addition, ShipBob has rolled out the capability to offer Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) in its nine major e-commerce markets...
New Google feature lets you scrub personal information from search results
A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone. Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.
Comments / 0