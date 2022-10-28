Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
These 2 star players are on pace to finish Worlds 2022 with double digit KDAs
At the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans are witnessing greatness. Legendary esports organization T1...
dotesports.com
Bottom to top: DRX make League history with play-ins to Worlds finals charge
DRX made history at the League World Championship tonight when they advanced to the tournament's grand...
dotesports.com
Fairytale DRX run is going all the way to Worlds 2022 finale against League’s final boss
If there's a common theme at this year's League of Legends World Championship, it's to never...
dotesports.com
DRX support BeryL has only played one champion more than once since Worlds play-in stage
DRX has made one of the most improbable runs in the history of the League of...
dotesports.com
BeryL joins 3 legendary players in League’s history books after incredible series against Gen.G at Worlds 2022
After one of the most exciting series at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one player will be joining the history books alongside three of the game’s most iconic players. DRX’s veteran support BeryL will be heading to his third Worlds Finals in a row, making him only...
NBC Sports
Shilese Jones leads the way for U.S. women in world gymnastics championships qualifying
The U.S. women easily posted the top qualifying score at the world gymnastics championships and are favored to win a record-breaking sixth consecutive world title on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Leanne Wong and Skye Blakely combined for 167.263 points, distancing second place Great Britain by 2.668 points. For perspective, it’s greater than the margin separating Great Britain from sixth place China.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com
Best Aatrox build in League of Legends
Ever since his rework in 2018, the Darkin Blade has been one of the most popular top laners in the League of Legends roster. He offers tankiness, sustain, and damage: basically everything you would ever want from a top lane champion. That being said, Aatrox’s kit requires mechanical prowess and...
dotesports.com
Ceb owns up to awful Tundra prediction with meme-worthy tribute
The Dota 2 battle pass isn’t the only place where players can make their predictions for teams. Sometimes predictions can be made on social media platforms, and that’s exactly what OG’s Ceb did after Tundra Esports kicked Fata from their roster at the beginning of the 2021-2022 DPC season, saying the roster change would go down as one of the worst in the history of the game.
dotesports.com
The final four teams at The International 2022 couldn’t find anyone to scrim for a week
With the main event starting at The International 2022, fans witnessed some of the best Dota 2 being played in 2022. However, the action was paused for five days with four teams remaining in the competition for a venue change, a decision criticized by pros like Puppey, Monet, n0tail, and Ceb.
dotesports.com
DRX shatter all perfect Pick’Ems at Worlds 2022 with upset win
After DRX's incredible series against Gen.G, the underdog squad from the LCK has finally earned a...
dotesports.com
Gaimin Gladiators lose key player as post-TI11 shuffle starts early
The International 2022 will conclude on Oct. 30 for the three teams still competing, but for those out of the competition already, plotting for the upcoming DPC season has already begun. While Dota 2 fans were focused on the TI11 finals, Gaimin Gladiators announced the departure of Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan...
dotesports.com
Which LCS teams could Doublelift join if he returns to pro play?
The North American League of Legends competitive offseason has only just started, but things are already getting spicy on the rumored roster move front—especially if you’re a fan of the LCS and the league’s old guard of veteran stars. Legendary NA AD carry Doublelift, for example, hasn’t...
dotesports.com
Gaben finally welcomed fans to The International 2022, but was it too late?
The International is more than a competition for the best Dota 2 teams in the world. It’s also a tradition that unites new and veteran Dota fans. While the matches have been top-notch in TI11, Valve looked like they forgot about some of the finer details, and they’re currently on the rebound to do right by the fans.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA)...
dotesports.com
No, MATUMBAMAN didn’t die—his Dota 2 career just ended after TI11
The International gathers the best teams worldwide and allows fans to watch the highest level of Dota 2 that a human can play. In addition to the quality of matches, the stakes of each match often rise due to storylines, and Team Liquid certainly had one of the best writers pitching their part of the script.
dotesports.com
Tundra Esports felt like playing ranked Dota 2 pubs was more stressful than winning TI11
Skill alone may not cut it at the top of the Dota 2 mountain. After a certain point, the best players become evenly matched, meaning they have to find other methods to get ahead of the competition—like reducing stress. Tundra Esports showcased the importance of playing without a worry...
dotesports.com
The list of possible Worlds 2022 skins has been narrowed down to a handful of champions
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has been one of the most thrilled-packed Worlds we...
dotesports.com
Team Secret is likely to win TI12, according to long-running Dota 2 curse
Each player that attends The International set out to showcase their best Dota and immortalize their names forever. But, only one team can claim the Aegis of Champions and Team Secret came closer than they ever have at TI11. Making their way all the way through the Last Chance Qualifier,...
dotesports.com
Adaptive Acola wins Let’s Make Moves Miami after surviving Onin shuffles in decider
Let’s Make Moves Miami has been one hell of a tournament, with new talents cementing themselves in the top echelon of Smash Ultimate. MuteAce was one of the premier Peach players since tournaments started again after the COVID-19 pandemic. After a third-place finish in the prestigious invitational tournament L’Odyssée and a disappointing 31st finish in the Ludwig Invitational, MuteAce put up a good fight against the top Steve players of Smash.
