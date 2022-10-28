ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These 2 star players are on pace to finish Worlds 2022 with double digit KDAs

At the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans are witnessing greatness. Legendary esports organization T1...
Bottom to top: DRX make League history with play-ins to Worlds finals charge

DRX made history at the League World Championship tonight when they advanced to the tournament's grand...
Fairytale DRX run is going all the way to Worlds 2022 finale against League’s final boss

If there's a common theme at this year's League of Legends World Championship, it's to never...
Shilese Jones leads the way for U.S. women in world gymnastics championships qualifying

The U.S. women easily posted the top qualifying score at the world gymnastics championships and are favored to win a record-breaking sixth consecutive world title on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Leanne Wong and Skye Blakely combined for 167.263 points, distancing second place Great Britain by 2.668 points. For perspective, it’s greater than the margin separating Great Britain from sixth place China.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2

Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
Best Aatrox build in League of Legends

Ever since his rework in 2018, the Darkin Blade has been one of the most popular top laners in the League of Legends roster. He offers tankiness, sustain, and damage: basically everything you would ever want from a top lane champion. That being said, Aatrox’s kit requires mechanical prowess and...
Ceb owns up to awful Tundra prediction with meme-worthy tribute

The Dota 2 battle pass isn’t the only place where players can make their predictions for teams. Sometimes predictions can be made on social media platforms, and that’s exactly what OG’s Ceb did after Tundra Esports kicked Fata from their roster at the beginning of the 2021-2022 DPC season, saying the roster change would go down as one of the worst in the history of the game.
DRX shatter all perfect Pick’Ems at Worlds 2022 with upset win

After DRX's incredible series against Gen.G, the underdog squad from the LCK has finally earned a...
Gaimin Gladiators lose key player as post-TI11 shuffle starts early

The International 2022 will conclude on Oct. 30 for the three teams still competing, but for those out of the competition already, plotting for the upcoming DPC season has already begun. While Dota 2 fans were focused on the TI11 finals, Gaimin Gladiators announced the departure of Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan...
Which LCS teams could Doublelift join if he returns to pro play?

The North American League of Legends competitive offseason has only just started, but things are already getting spicy on the rumored roster move front—especially if you’re a fan of the LCS and the league’s old guard of veteran stars. Legendary NA AD carry Doublelift, for example, hasn’t...
Gaben finally welcomed fans to The International 2022, but was it too late?

The International is more than a competition for the best Dota 2 teams in the world. It’s also a tradition that unites new and veteran Dota fans. While the matches have been top-notch in TI11, Valve looked like they forgot about some of the finer details, and they’re currently on the rebound to do right by the fans.
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA)...
No, MATUMBAMAN didn’t die—his Dota 2 career just ended after TI11

The International gathers the best teams worldwide and allows fans to watch the highest level of Dota 2 that a human can play. In addition to the quality of matches, the stakes of each match often rise due to storylines, and Team Liquid certainly had one of the best writers pitching their part of the script.
The list of possible Worlds 2022 skins has been narrowed down to a handful of champions

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has been one of the most thrilled-packed Worlds we...
Team Secret is likely to win TI12, according to long-running Dota 2 curse

Each player that attends The International set out to showcase their best Dota and immortalize their names forever. But, only one team can claim the Aegis of Champions and Team Secret came closer than they ever have at TI11. Making their way all the way through the Last Chance Qualifier,...
Adaptive Acola wins Let’s Make Moves Miami after surviving Onin shuffles in decider

Let’s Make Moves Miami has been one hell of a tournament, with new talents cementing themselves in the top echelon of Smash Ultimate. MuteAce was one of the premier Peach players since tournaments started again after the COVID-19 pandemic. After a third-place finish in the prestigious invitational tournament L’Odyssée and a disappointing 31st finish in the Ludwig Invitational, MuteAce put up a good fight against the top Steve players of Smash.
